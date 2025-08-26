Pantera Aims to Build Biggest Solana Treasury Firm

Pantera Capital plans to raise up to $1.25 billion to convert a Nasdaq-listed company into a dedicated Solana investment firm. This new entity will hold Solana tokens as a corporate treasury, making Pantera potentially the biggest Solana-focused treasury firm. The move shows strong confidence in Solana’s fast and low-cost blockchain platform. It also aims to boost institutional investment in Solana while providing more structured access to this growing ecosystem.

