Pantera Capital’s ‘biggest position’ is $1.1b Solana

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/16 15:18
Solana
SOL$235.73+0.40%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,599.74+0.40%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01359-1.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017204+2.50%
Ethereum
ETH$4,506.7-0.52%

Pantera Capital’s CEO says the company has invested most of its funds into Solana compared to all the other crypto assets in its balance sheet. The firm now holds as much as $1.1 billion worth of SOL. What makes Solana so special?

Summary

  • Pantera Capital claims its ‘biggest position’ in crypto assets lies with Solana, as it holds $1.1 billion in its balance sheet.
  • Founder Dan Morehead believes that SOL is ‘the next big thing’ in crypto, after shifting from Ethereum and Bitcoin.

In an interview with CNBC, Pantera Capital founder Dan Morehead calls Solana the “fastest, cheapest, most performing” out of all the other blockchains, even when compared to Bitcoin and Ethereum. Morehead considers Solana the company’s biggest bet, thus he revealed that the firm has invested as much as $1.1 billion of its funds into the token.

Although he still considers other blockchains to be just as important, as it depend on the use cases of each protocol, Morehead believes that the company will always be shifting to the next big thing. Which right now, he considers to be Solana (SOL).

“Our biggest position is Solana. We’ve had huge positions in Ethereum in the past. We used to be 100% Bitcoin. Something could come out tomorrow,” said Morehead in his interview on CNBC.

Although the exact number of crypto assets held by Pantera Capital is not publicly disclosed, Morehead explained that the firm used to be a purely Bitcoin (BTC)-centered firm, before it shifted to Ethereum (ETH). However, it has since pivoted towards Solana in recent months, with an investment of $1.1 billion in its balance sheet allocated to SOL.

Reports from circulating articles stated that Pantera Capital has allocated as much as $5 billion of its corporate funds into crypto assets.

If Morehead’s claim is true, this makes Pantera Capital the largest corporate holder of SOL. Based on current market prices, the company may be sitting on a trove of more than 4.6 million SOL. According to data from CoinGecko, the largest entity to hold SOL on record is Defi Development Corp with a total of 2 million SOL.

Why is Pantera Capital betting big on Solana?

When asked about what makes Solana so special, Morehead highlighted its performance as a blockchain and its growth over the past few years. He believes that the next shift for Pantera Capital will depend on whether there will be a protocol that can outperform Solana.

“Well Solana could do, I think, 9 billion transactions a day which is more than all capital markets combined. So it’s obviously going to be the next thing after Solana,” he said.

According to the Solana website, the platform is designed to process 3,275 transactions per second. It is most well known as the underlying token base for meme coins and NFTs in the crypto community.

Chart depicting the Solana blockchain performance | Source: DeFi Llama

According to DeFi Llama, Solana holds a total value locked of $12.75 billion in DeFi, with a 24-hour DEX volume that stands at $5.86 billion. Solana DEX’s occupy some of the top ranks among other decentralized projects, such as Raydium, Jupiter and Jito.

At press time, SOL is trading at the $235 range as it continues to climb towards $236. The token has been slipping by 2.78% in the past 24 hours. However, in the past week it has been on a rally, showcasing a rise of 9.6%.

Price chart for Solana in the past few days | Source: TradingView

Source: https://crypto.news/pantera-capitals-biggest-position-is-1-1b-solana/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Forward Industries Chairman: Company Won't Stop After Raising $1.65 Billion

Forward Industries Chairman: Company Won't Stop After Raising $1.65 Billion

PANews reported on September 16 that Kyle Samani, co-founder of Multicoin and chairman of the board of Forward Industries (FORD), discussed the possibility of the treasury continuing to raise funds during a ThreadGuy podcast. Kyle Samani said, "I've done so much work, not just to raise $1.65 billion and then stop there. My ideas are much bigger." Earlier on September 11, Forward Industries completed a $1.65 billion private placement to advance Solana’s financial strategy.
LETSTOP
STOP$0.12242-6.72%
Threshold
T$0.01679+1.57%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002446+1.40%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 14:54
Share
Bitcoin Is Not Topping—It’s Coiling

Bitcoin Is Not Topping—It’s Coiling

CBBI 75, MVRV Healthy, Miners Calm: Why the Data Says $200K Is Still in PlayContinue reading on Coinmonks »
Notcoin
NOT$0.001871+0.16%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003059-3.59%
Share
Medium2025/09/16 15:28
Share
PA Chart | 7 Base App Integration Projects Not Yet Launched on Coinbase

PA Chart | 7 Base App Integration Projects Not Yet Launched on Coinbase

On September 15th, Base announced it was exploring the issuance of a native token, sparking significant market interest and a surge in the overall ecosystem. Projects integrated with the Base App have performed particularly well. Since the invitation-only beta launch in July 2025, the waiting list has exceeded one million, and Base has gradually integrated various crypto projects and features, focusing on social, DeFi, gaming, and content creation. PANews has compiled a list of seven projects that have yet to list on Coinbase. Among them, Noice shows strong growth potential in the near term due to expectations of listing, but its overall market capitalization remains in its early stages.
NEAR
NEAR$2.68+2.32%
DeFi
DEFI$0.001729+2.91%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01361-1.51%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 15:13
Share

Trending News

More

Forward Industries Chairman: Company Won't Stop After Raising $1.65 Billion

Bitcoin Is Not Topping—It’s Coiling

PA Chart | 7 Base App Integration Projects Not Yet Launched on Coinbase

Social media platform Stocktwits announces Polymarket as its official prediction market partner

Huang Licheng's 5x leveraged long position in $PUMP has generated a floating profit of over $300,000 USD