PARTI, JUP headline $517 million token unlock events scheduled for the week

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/22 20:37
Major token unlock events totaling $517 million are scheduled for this week according to Tokenomist data. Particle Network and Jupiter lead the cliff unlock category, while Solana leads linear releases.

The unlocks include both large single events exceeding $5 million and daily linear releases above $1 million across different projects.

Particle Network and Jupiter lead major cliff unlocks

Particle Network leads the cliff unlock schedule by releasing 182.78 million PARTI tokens, which are worth $30.97 million. This unlock is a huge 78.44% of the total amount of PARTI tokens that can be unlocked.

Jupiter has 53.47 million JUP tokens worth $26.83 million that are being unlocked. This release is 1.75% of the total JUP tokens available to unlock. This timing makes JUP the second-largest unlocking event for the week, with a moderate effect.

NIL is in third place with 65.12 million tokens worth $21.24 million being unlocked. This event makes up 33.37% of NIL’s total tokens available to unlock in one go.

Particle Network, Jupiter lead $517 million token unlock this week

MBG gives 15.84 million tokens worth $17.74 million, which is 13.60% of the unlocked supply. SAHARA adds 134.27 million tokens that are worth $10.86 million, making up 6.08% of its total.

VENOM, ALT, UDS, and SOON complete the major cliff unlocks with values ranging from $5.31 million to $8.52 million. ALT shows the largest token count at 240.10 million tokens despite a lower dollar value. These releases range from 2.28% to 5.67% of their respective unlock supplies.

Solana dominates linear unlock schedule

Solana dominates the linear unlock segment by having 502.93K SOL coins, equivalent to $115.87 million in weekly unlocks. The daily unlock represents a mere 0.09% of SOL’s circulation supply, having little market effect.

4.89 million valued at $40.30 million in TRUMP token come from linear releases. The unlock represents 1.52% of daily circulating supply of TRUMP. This elevated percentage results in more prominent supply pressure than SOL’s subtle impact strategy.

Worldcoin contributes 37.23 million WLD tokens valued at $53.23 million in linear unlock value. The unlock accounts for 0.97% of WLD’s circulating supply per day. Internet Protocol contributes 2.32 million IP tokens valued at $30.87 million, even though it represents just 0.73% of the circulating supply.

DOGE adds 96.54 million tokens valued at $23.54 million with just 0.06% supply impact. AVAX, ASTER, MORPHO, TIA, SUI, ETHFI, DOT, TAO, JTO, and NEAR complete the linear schedule. These tokens contribute between $7.48 million and $22.02 million each, with supply impacts ranging from 0.14% to 3.45%.

Smaller projects manage critical token unlock

According to CoinMarketCap, River could be facing a challenge with 44.86 million RIVER tokens set to unlock, valued at $84.68M. River records show a 0% unlock status with 19.6 million coins in circulation, showing early-distribution stages.

SubQuery Network has 2.9 billion SQT tokens in circulation, indicating 30.45% unlock progress. The following unlock contains 175.89 million SQT tokens representing $122,342.52 in value.

Magical Blocks possesses 115.76 million in circulation MBLK tokens with a 22.43% unlock ratio completion. The project reserves 10.19 million MBLK tokens for future unlock, representing $1,152.06.

Y8U indicates 24.55 million tokens in circulation and 41.44% unlock progress realized. The next unlock comprises 34.19 million Y8U tokens valued at $67,838.89. Digiverse has 2.49 million DIGI tokens in circulation and 76.93% unlock accomplishment realized. The subsequent unlock comprises 1.78 million DIGI tokens valued at $31,256.03.

