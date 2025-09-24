x402 aims to unlock billions of automatic microtransactions between AI agents and web services, all the details.x402 aims to unlock billions of automatic microtransactions between AI agents and web services, all the details.

Payments between AI agents on the web: x402 is born, here’s how it works

By: The Cryptonomist
2025/09/24 23:06
SphereX
HERE$0.00028+27.27%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1263+1.44%

HTTP 402 evolves from a simple error message to a payment lane: x402 aims to unlock billions of automatic microtransactions between AI agents and web services, ensuring low latency and native flows for APIs.

The project was announced by Cloudflare and Coinbase, who have established the x402 Foundation to coordinate a universal standard that makes the HTTP 402 code “machine-readable,” enabling consumption-based payments without human intervention and paving the way for new economic models for access to data, models, and computational capabilities at web scale.

According to the data collected by the promoters during the initial tests announced in September 2025, the x402 playground allowed for end-to-end interactions in testnet with round-trip times compatible with many modern APIs, demonstrating the technical sustainability of the proposed flow Cloudflare.

Industry analysts note that standardizing the 402 code as machine-readable metadata could reduce operational costs related to manual interactions and transform non-monetized bot traffic into consumption-based revenue.

For a technical reference on the original semantics of HTTP 402, you can consult the official documentation of HTTP status MDN Web Docs.

What is x402: from “Payment Required” to machine-readable instructions

The proposal transforms the classic “Payment Required” into a set of payment metadata that an agent can interpret and fulfill autonomously.

In practice, the protocol – conceived as open – is designed to interoperate with instantaneous settlement methods (like stablecoin) or deferred ones (cards, bank transfers – with AML/KYC requirements and regulations currently under discussion).

The 4-step flow (simplified)

  • Offer: the server responds with HTTP 402 including amount, currency/method, and endpoint for payment when an agent requests protected content.
  • Authorization: the agent repeats the request including a “payment authorization header” (signed token or proof of balance).
  • Regulation: a “facilitator” (payment provider or gateway) verifies, charges, and confirms the transaction.
  • Delivery: upon payment, the server returns the requested content, accompanied by a verifiable receipt.

The authorization header is an HTTP header demonstrating payment capability; the facilitator is the operator who performs verification, collection, and reporting, and can also be the site provider.

Why it is relevant for web payments

x402 overcomes the bottleneck created by human interactions (form, captcha, sessions) and enables repeated microtransactions between agents and APIs, with control over pricing, limits, and access to resources.

In this context, for those managing content and services, it becomes possible to transform bot traffic into consumption-based revenue; for developers, a programmable and traceable monetization channel opens up.

Market Data and Context

  • Over 1 billion: it is estimated that over one billion HTTP 402 errors are sent daily to bots attempting to access content, as reported by promoters (Cloudflare).
  • 70%: according to a recent article, in 2024, 70% of stablecoin transfers were attributed to bots.
  • Stablecoin market: the capitalization, which was around 4 billion USD in 2020, has exceeded 280 billion USD, with on-chain settlement volumes reaching approximately 1.39 trillion USD/month in the first six months of 2025, data updated to September 2025 (Yahoo Finance). Additionally, some analysts indicate that stablecoin issuers currently rank 17th in holdings of US Treasury securities (data under verification).

These numbers, updated to September 2025, highlight how the demand for programmable money for agents and APIs is already significant and growing.

Technical Integration and Use Cases

Cloudflare has introduced an x402 playground that allows experimentation with instant payments in USDC on Base in a testnet environment.

To manage payments in the cloud domain, AWS is reportedly evaluating the integration of consumption-based billing (information to be verified), while platforms like Pinata and Heurist are experimenting with pay-per-file and pay-per-query models.

Additionally, Coinbase presents x402 Bazaar, founded by Sean Neville, has announced funding of 18 million USD to develop enabling components for AI-native infrastructures.

The model supports both instant payments via stablecoin and deferred solutions (such as cards or bank accounts) while maintaining a unique semantics applicable to the API.

Project Status: specifications, testing, adoption

  • Spec: the proposal is currently being prepared through whitepaper and RFC. The release of a GitHub repository containing formats for headers, signature schema, and error messages is pending.
  • Test: the x402 playground on the testnet is active and allows for experimenting with the end-to-end flow.
  • Adoption: the initial partners are involved in a pilot, while the timeline for the production launch is being defined.

Impact for companies and developers

The new protocol opens innovative economic scenarios for data, content, and computational capabilities:

  • Pay-per-request: payment on API and datasets updated in real-time.
  • Dynamic pricing: prices that vary based on priority, volume, or quality of service.
  • Pay-as-you-go access: payment method for model inference, ethical scraping, and research tools.

For developers, the integration of automatic payments between agents and suppliers will be simplified, with management of quotas, rate limiting, and verifiable receipts.

Risks and Limitations

  • Compliance: AML/KYC requirements for facilitators and merchants and the different regulatory approaches for stablecoins, cards, and transfers are still under discussion (Standard Chartered and FalconX).
  • Fraud and abuse: cryptographic proofs, spending limits, revocation capabilities, and protection systems against hostile automation are necessary.
  • Operating costs: network/on-chain fees, disputes, and chargebacks in traditional payments represent challenges.
  • Privacy: it is essential to minimize the data processed in payment metadata and logs to avoid correlations that could compromise privacy.
  • Latency: instant payments can introduce delays, while the deferred payment method, although reducing overhead, requires trust and careful risk management.

Minimum Example of Request x402

Below is an indicative header scheme (not to be used in production without the approval of the official spec):

GET /resource HTTP/1.1

Host: api.example.com

Accept: application/json

X-402-Payment: method=stablecoin; amount=0.002; asset=USDC; chain=Base

Authorization: X402 signature=”base64…”, facilitator=”pay.example”, nonce=”…”

The server, responding with a 402 error containing price, method, and preferred facilitator, allows the agent to repeat the request by including valid Authorization, thus completing the payment process.

Quotes and Positions

According to Brian Armstrong, CEO of Coinbase, in a post on X dated September 23, 2025 (source Coinbase), “AI agents can now transact value, not just exchange info.” This statement summarizes the shift from a data exchange to a native value exchange, capable of radically transforming the way transactions occur on the web.

Essential Timeline

  • Announcement: September 2025.
  • Spec: public draft in progress, with revisions expected soon (Coinbase x402 Bazaar).
  • Pilots: experimental integrations underway with selected partners.

Resources for further exploration

  • Official Cloudflare Blog (announcement and technical details).
  • Official Coinbase Blog (context payments and stablecoin).
  • GitHub repository of the x402 Foundation (spec, examples, playground) – coming soon.
  • Post on X by Brian Armstrong on 09/23/2025.

Conclusion

x402 proposes a shared semantics for machine payments on the web, enabling consumption-based monetization of content, data, and computational resources. If adoption grows, the protocol could strengthen the role of stablecoin as a settlement medium for AI agents, redesigning the API economy with native payments.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BTC, XRP, and DOGE plummeted, and whales turned to IOTA mining to make stable profits in anticipation of the upcoming bull market

BTC, XRP, and DOGE plummeted, and whales turned to IOTA mining to make stable profits in anticipation of the upcoming bull market

IOTA Miner: The Perfect Combination of Laziness and Profit [New York, September 2025] Amid the recent sharp decline in the cryptocurrency market, Bitcoin (BTC), Ripple (XRP), and Dogecoin (DOGE) prices have collectively plummeted, and investor sentiment has been subdued. However, on-chain data shows that some crypto whales are rapidly shifting strategies, turning to IOTA Miner […]
Bitcoin
BTC$113,382.5+1.07%
MIOTAC
IOTA$0.1701-0.75%
XRP
XRP$2.9482+3.54%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/25 04:00
Share
EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers

EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers

The post EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The forex market is famous for offering easy and rapid execution of trades. It is the most liquid financial market as traders trade trillions of dollars every day. This market provides a huge potential for profit, but it also demands risk tolerance, extensive knowledge, and discipline.  People who wish to make a profit while trading global currencies must learn and hone forex trading skills. EarnForex has helped many retail traders avoid losing money.  Since millions of people are interested in trading cryptocurrencies, EarnForex is helping them discover the best crypto prop firms and crypto forex brokers. If you also wish to trade crypto pairs, check the best crypto prop firms and crypto forex brokers EarnForex recommends.  Featuring the Best Crypto Prop Firms for Aspiring Traders The best crypto prop firms offer platforms and capital to trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and other cryptos. Traders find these companies beneficial because they do not need to worry about the capital. Traders get the platform and fund for trading, but these services are not free. Crypto prop firms support traders for a profit split.  Crypto prop firms provide traders with a “demo” account. Every trader goes through an evaluation phase to prove their trading skills. Once the challenge is successfully completed, the trader can access the company’s capital.  The best crypto prop firms also offer cutting-edge trading tools and other resources while sharing the profits traders make.  Many traders believe crypto prop firms are better than forex prop firms. The market remains open 24/7, so traders get better trading time flexibility from prop firms. Most forex prop firms have strict rules against trading during high-impact news events. Conversely, the best crypto prop firms look more forgiving.  If you are seeking capital to trade crypto pairs, join the top crypto prop firm to start trading. Remember,…
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01465--%
GET
GET$0.005446-6.00%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08475-0.91%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/25 04:10
Share
Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

The post Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The nation’s biggest health insurance companies will continue to cover vaccinations – including those against Covid-19 and seasonal flu – previously recommended by a federal advisory committee, America’s Health Insurance Plans said Wednesday, Sept. 17, 2025. In this photo is a free flu and Covid-19 vaccine shots available sign, CVS, Queens, New York. (Photo by: Lindsey Nicholson/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images The nation’s biggest health insurance companies will continue to cover vaccinations – including those against Covid-19 and seasonal flu – previously recommended by a federal advisory committee. The announcement by America’s Health Insurance Plans (AHIP), which includes CVS Health’s Aetna, Humana, Cigna, Centene and an array of Blue Cross and Blue Shield plans as members, comes ahead of the first meeting of the reconstituted Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, which now has new members chosen by U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a vaccine critic. “Health plans are committed to maintaining and ensuring affordable access to vaccines,” AHIP said in a statement Wednesday. “Health plan coverage decisions for immunizations are grounded in each plan’s ongoing, rigorous review of scientific and clinical evidence, and continual evaluation of multiple sources of data.” The move by AHIP is good news for millions of Americans at a time of year when they flock to drugstores, pharmacies, physician’s offices and outpatient clinics to get their seasonal flu and Covid shots. Kennedy’s changes to U.S. vaccine policy have created confusion across the country over whether certain vaccines long covered by insurance would continue to be. AHIP has now provided some clarity for millions of Americans. “Health plans will continue to cover all ACIP-recommended immunizations that were recommended as of September 1, 2025, including updated formulations of the COVID-19 and influenza vaccines, with no cost-sharing…
SynFutures
F$0.013781-0.27%
Union
U$0.010267+2.56%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.0307+1.30%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 03:11
Share

Trending News

More

BTC, XRP, and DOGE plummeted, and whales turned to IOTA mining to make stable profits in anticipation of the upcoming bull market

EarnForex – Helping Users Find Best Crypto Prop Firms and Crypto Forex Brokers

Health Insurers To Cover Covid Vaccines Despite RFK, Jr. Moves

Next Big Crypto Picks: 4 Top Cryptos to Join in 2025 With Breakout Potential

Stablecoins need consumer protections to unseat incumbents: Crypto exec