PayPal launches personalized payment links with crypto support

PayPal introduced PayPal links on Monday as a new payment method. The new payment link will allow users to send and receive money through a personalized, one-time link that can be shared in any conversation. There will also be crypto support for P2P transactions.

PayPal said the new platform will be accessible to U.S. users at the moment and will expand to the UK, Italy, and other markets starting later this month.

PayPal hopes to drive new customers into its ecosystem

The payment platform said making the new payment method simple and universal helps drive new customer acquisition and bring more users into its ecosystem. PayPal also plans to integrate crypto into its new P2P payment flow. The initiative will simplify digital asset transfers for U.S. PayPal users, including between PayPal and Venmo. Users will also get to send crypto to a rapidly growing number of digital wallets worldwide that support crypto and stablecoins.

Paypal confirmed that friends-and-family transfers through Venmo and PayPal will still be exempt from 1099-K reporting. Users were reassured they won’t receive tax forms for gifts, reimbursements, or splitting expenses. The goal: “personal payments stay personal.”

PayPal noted that P2P and other consumer total payment volume saw solid growth in the second quarter and increased 10% year-over-year. A growth attributed to the company’s focus on improving user experience and increasing user discoverability, making it easier to move money globally.

PayPal also revealed that Venmo saw its highest TPV growth in three years. The company believes that P2P is poised for even greater momentum in the future since PayPal World unlocks seamless interoperability and PayPal and Venmo connect to billions of wallets worldwide.

Users can enter the PayPal app, enter the payment details or request, and generate a unique, one-time link to share. The payment links can be shared via text, DM, email, or chat. They can also add a note, an emoji, and a payment note. PayPal added that unclaimed links will expire after 10 days, and users can send a reminder or even cancel the payment before the link is claimed.

PayPal introduces Pay with Crypto

PayPal also introduced Pay with Crypto on July 28, connecting merchants to a $3+ trillion market. The payment solution enables instant crypto-to-stablecoin or fiat conversions.

Pay with Crypto also supports transactions across 100+ cryptocurrencies and wallets such as Coinbase and MetaMask. The company also maintained that Pay with Crypto has a transaction rate of 0.99%, which decreases the cost of transactions by up to 90% when compared to international credit card processing.

The digital payment firm acknowledged that Pay with Crypto expands its mission to transform commerce by integrating crypto and digital currencies into a platform that connects fiat and digital payments. The company said the initiative offers consumers diverse payment options and unlocks global growth for merchants.

PayPal also revealed that starting in 2026, Venmo users will be able to shop online and in-store at millions of merchants globally that accept the platform. The company hopes the initiative will expand the reach of its two-sided network, drive more demand for merchants, and offer consumers more choice and flexibility.

