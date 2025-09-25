peaq Powers the Launch of the First Tokenized Robo-Farm

peaq, a blockchain network purpose-built for the Machine Economy, has announced the launch of the world’s first tokenized vertical robo-farm. Developed in partnership with urban agritech firm KanayaAI and tokenization platform DualMint, the project brings AI-driven automation and real-world asset tokenization together in a new model for sustainable, community-driven agriculture.

The semi-autonomous vertical farm, located in a prime area of Hong Kong, is designed to supply fresh vegetables to local residents through a subscription service. Operated by KanayaAI and tokenized via DualMint on the peaq network, the facility will grow crops such as lettuce, kale, and spinach across approximately 12 cycles per year, significantly more than the three to four annual cycles typical of traditional farming.

The farm’s yield potential is supported by AI-powered robotics and hydroponic systems, which are expected to reduce labor costs by up to 50% while increasing crop output by 20% compared to conventional farms of similar size. The system also boasts a proprietary vertical design that allows it to use land ten times more efficiently and consume only one-tenth of the water, all without pesticides. These efficiencies align with Hong Kong’s broader ecological sustainability goals.

Through DualMint, ownership in the farm is represented by NFTs on the peaq blockchain, entitling holders to yields based on the farm’s revenue. The public waitlist for these tokens is now open via DualMint and the peaq Portal, offering early access to those who register in advance. The expected annual percentage yield (APY) for participants is around 20%.

The farm is expected to become operational in Q4 2025 and will automate approximately 80% of manual farming tasks using AI and robotics. It marks a significant step forward in the integration of physical AI- intelligent robotics, with blockchain infrastructure, a trend highlighted by the World Economic Forum as key to the next wave of industrial automation.

Dr. Princeton Wong, CFO of KanayaAI, highlighted the advantages of vertical farming in densely populated urban centers:“Vertical farms provide a far more eco-friendly alternative to traditional farming, made cheaper and more efficient through advances in robotics and AI,” he said. “They are a perfect solution for major urban areas like Hong Kong, where space must be used as efficiently as possible, and tokenization enables urban communities to co-own the very farms that bring fresh produce to their tables every day. DualMint and peaq are the perfect partners for this project, bringing this vision to life with their vast experience and focus on real-world businesses, assets, and impact.”

peaq’s involvement in the project supports its broader vision of enabling community participation in the Machine Economy. Through tokenization, individuals can co-own and benefit from income-generating machines such as autonomous farms, stores, and service robots.

As the first of its kind, the tokenized smart farm signals a shift toward decentralized ownership models in the automation age, leveraging Web3 to anchor economic participation in real-world demand. DualMint has indicated plans to bring additional tokenized robotics, dubbed “Boring Robots”, to peaq in the near future, further expanding this ecosystem.

Disclaimer: This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.