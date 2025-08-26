Pendle protocol TVL exceeds $10.2 billion

PANews reported on August 26th that according to DefiLlama data, the total locked value (TVL) of the yield tokenization protocol Pendle has reached $10.262 billion. The current annualized fee income is $78.19 million and the annualized income is $77.02 million. In addition, its fully diluted valuation (FDV) in circulation is $761 million, and its trading volume in the past 24 hours has reached $180 million.

