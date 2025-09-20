Pi Network Faces User Transition to Mainnet; Ondo’s RWA Tokens Grow in Demand, Zexpire’s $ZX Joins Options Sector Buzz

Crypto News

Pi Network is moving from its closed testing phase to a public mainnet, a shift that will require millions of users to complete identity checks and migrate balances before regular trading can begin.

The project’s core team is adjusting timelines and adding verification partners to keep pace with sign-up traffic, while analysts track whether the community will retain momentum once the in-app mining ends.

Alongside that transition, demand for Ondo’s real-world asset tokens is rising as more funds look for dollar-linked yields on-chain, with daily volumes reaching new highs this month. Attention is also turning to Zexpire, whose $ZX listing puts fresh spotlight on the growing market for on-chain options products, adding a new competitor to a trading segment that has expanded sharply since the start of the year.

Pocket-Sized Mining: Why Pi Network Could Spark the Next Crypto Wave

Picture a digital coin that slips into a phone as easily as a playlist. That’s Pi, a community-driven project launched in 2019 by a trio of Stanford graduates who wanted crypto to feel as simple as checking social media. Instead of bulky machines and high power bills, members earn coins by confirming daily presence in the app, then watch totals grow faster when trusted friends join. The process barely sips battery life and turns spare moments into a low-effort path toward digital money.

Pi keeps the lights off on energy waste by swapping Bitcoin’s heavy puzzle-solving for a lightweight voting method first used by the Stellar network. Each member builds a “trust circle” of three to five reliable contacts, and these circles knit together into a worldwide web that keeps transactions honest without the need for megawatt server farms. Extra rewards flow to those who widen circles, run full nodes on computers, or lock up coins to fuel future apps, all while an in-app identity check scales across the crowd to keep fraud out. Since late 2021, those coins have lived on an enclosed mainnet, with transfers unlocked only after verification—an important dress rehearsal before full public debut.

Zexpire Introduces One-Click Simplicity to Capture Crypto Options Boom

Crypto options has become one of DeFi’s fastest-growing segments, as its daily trading volumes average around $3 billion. Traditionally, this market has long been dominated by professionals, but now it’s starting to open up to a broader audience.

Zexpire, the first 0DTE DeFi protocol, removes the complexity of options trading and turns it into a one-click prediction experience. The process is reduced to a binary choice: users bet on whether the price will stay within a defined range or break out in the next 24 hours

Simply put, trading with Zexpire works like this: Guess right, and you win. Guess wrong, and your loss is capped at your stake. No margin calls. No cascading liquidations.

$ZX Serves the Fuel Behind Simplified Options Trading with Zexpire

To earn on volatility with Zexpire, you need its native token ZX. It serves as a governance token and provides its holders with discounts on game tickets and cashback on losses.

Before its exchange debut, $ZX is available in in seed access at just $0.003, nearly 800% cheaper than the planned listing price of $0.025.

Besides the reduced price, early participants get more advantages such as:

Staking rewards up to 5% before a TGE

Loyalty bonuses

Airdrops and beta access

$ZX Rises with Each Stage — Buy Now for the Steepest Discounts

Zexpire has also built in a deflationary mechanism. 20% of platform fees will be burned, and a buyback program is designed to support demand. $ZX is available across multiple chains including Base, Solana, TON, and Tron and can be purchased directly with a card.

Why $ZX Could Be the Next Breakout Token

Options trading has become one of crypto’s biggest growth stories. BTC options volumes regularly hit billions, yet participation is dominated by pros. Zexpire is making a contrarian bet by stripping it all down to a fast, gamified format.

HYPE became one of this cycle’s strongest tokens by riding the derivatives boom on Hyperliquid. Zexpire is aiming to do the same in the options niche, but with an even broader retail angle: fixed-risk mechanics and gameplay simplicity that make it accessible to anyone.

If Zexpire can capture even a fraction of the momentum that HYPE did, $ZX could be DeFi’s next breakout token.

Buy $ZX, the Next Breakout Token

ONDO’s Rise: How a Treasury-Backed Token Caught the Market’s Eye

Ondo Finance sets out to bring well-known financial products, such as bonds backed by U.S. Treasuries, onto public blockchains, letting anyone hold them as easy-to-transfer tokens. Led by founder Nathan Allman, the project blends practices from traditional finance—clear reporting, legal compliance, customer service—with the open access of crypto. Governance rests with community members who hold the ONDO token, rewarding participation while steering upgrades and partnerships.

The token’s own story began on January 18, 2024, when it first hit exchanges. A quick climb through March drew attention, a June spike hinted at bigger things, and a summer pullback tested early believers. Momentum returned in autumn as real-world-asset coins became the season’s buzz topic, driving ONDO to a record high on December 16. By January 20, 2025, the price balanced out near $1.45, still well above launch levels and firmly on analysts’ radar.

Conclusion

PI is edging toward full mainnet launch, a shift that can move its large user base from shadow balances to live transfers. ONDO is winning fresh attention as real-world asset tokens find stronger demand, showing steady interest in tokenized yields.

Both projects look solid, but Zexpire is the first DeFi platform that turns volatility itself into a profit tool. Users make a single click to predict whether Bitcoin stays in range or breaks out each day; losses stay capped, with no liquidations or margin calls. Every play relies on $ZX, the native token that gains demand from each session. Buying $ZX now means early entry into a token reinforced by fee cuts and buybacks, rewarding early holders. PI and ONDO represent promising opportunities too.

Get more information about Zexpire ($ZX) here:

This publication is sponsored. Coindoo does not endorse or assume responsibility for the content, accuracy, quality, advertising, products, or any other materials on this page. Readers are encouraged to conduct their own research before engaging in any cryptocurrency-related actions. Coindoo will not be liable, directly or indirectly, for any damages or losses resulting from the use of or reliance on any content, goods, or services mentioned. Always do your own research.

Author

Krasimir Rusev is a journalist with many years of experience in covering cryptocurrencies and financial markets. He specializes in analysis, news, and forecasts for digital assets, providing readers with in-depth and reliable information on the latest market trends. His expertise and professionalism make him a valuable source of information for investors, traders, and anyone who follows the dynamics of the crypto world.

Related stories







Next article