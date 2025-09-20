TLDR Pi Network has successfully deployed Protocol v23 on its testnet, marking a key milestone in its blockchain development. Following the testnet upgrade, Pi Coin experienced a 1.51% price increase, along with a 40.4% rise in market value. The testnet validation confirmed the success of Protocol v23, processing up to 1,000 transactions per block without [...] The post Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value appeared first on Blockonomi.TLDR Pi Network has successfully deployed Protocol v23 on its testnet, marking a key milestone in its blockchain development. Following the testnet upgrade, Pi Coin experienced a 1.51% price increase, along with a 40.4% rise in market value. The testnet validation confirmed the success of Protocol v23, processing up to 1,000 transactions per block without [...] The post Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value appeared first on Blockonomi.

Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value

By: Blockonomi
2025/09/20 00:28
1
1$0.007864-23.12%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010029-0.77%
Pi Network
PI$0.35279-2.50%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.0433-9.81%

TLDR

  • Pi Network has successfully deployed Protocol v23 on its testnet, marking a key milestone in its blockchain development.
  • Following the testnet upgrade, Pi Coin experienced a 1.51% price increase, along with a 40.4% rise in market value.
  • The testnet validation confirmed the success of Protocol v23, processing up to 1,000 transactions per block without failure.
  • Pi Network’s integration of Stellar Core v23 enhances scalability and provides better tools for developers to test applications.
  • The decentralized KYC solution introduced with Protocol v23 will expand Pi Network’s use cases beyond cryptocurrency payments.

Pi Network has deployed Protocol v23 on its testnet, marking an important step in the blockchain’s development. This update aligns the network with Stellar Core Version 23.0.1. It aims to improve scalability and transaction efficiency, setting the stage for future updates to the mainnet.

Pi Coin Gains 1.51% After Testnet Update

Following the announcement of the testnet upgrade, Pi Coin has experienced a modest increase in price. As of the latest data, the coin’s price stands at $0.3595. This marks a 1.51% increase over the past 24 hours, with a 40.4% rise in market value to $2.92 billion. Additionally, Pi Coin’s daily trading volume increased by 40.4% to $30.78 million.

The price surge followed the validation of block 20824824, confirming Protocol v23’s success on the testnet. The upgrade is a clear indication that Pi Network is progressing in its phased transition to a fully operational blockchain. Although Pi Network has faced criticism for the slow rollout of mainnet updates, the testnet results show tangible improvements.

Investors have responded positively to the news, indicating that updates on the testnet can impact the market. Over the past week, the token’s value has risen by 4.29%, while its price has increased by 1.63% over the last month. This response suggests growing optimism surrounding Pi Network’s future.

Pi Network Moves Forward with Stellar Core v23 Framework

The Pi Network’s integration of Stellar’s v23 framework marks a significant step toward the blockchain’s expansion. With Protocol v23, developers now have better tools to test applications before deployment on the mainnet. This is a crucial update, ensuring that Pi Network can scale more efficiently and securely.

The successful validation of transactions on the testnet is a key milestone. The latest block confirmed that up to 1,000 transactions can now be processed per block without any failures. This development enhances the network’s ability to handle higher transaction volumes, preparing Pi Network for greater adoption.

Critics of the Pi Network have previously expressed concerns over the slow pace of development. However, the transition to Protocol v23 on the testnet is a clear signal that progress is being made. The update strengthens the blockchain’s foundations, which could lead to further advancements and improved network stability.

https://x.com/PiNewsZone/status/1968728863598399595

Decentralized KYC Solution Boosts Pi Network’s Future

Pi Network’s deployment of a decentralized KYC solution is another notable feature of Protocol v23. The solution is not limited to Pi Network users alone; it will also be available to other companies and projects. This creates new opportunities for Pi to expand its ecosystem beyond just cryptocurrency payments.

The KYC system will support various forms of identity verification, including national ID cards. This allows Pi Network to offer more comprehensive verification solutions, increasing its potential for use in various industries. By incorporating this decentralized KYC, Pi Network could position itself as an identity infrastructure layer, complementing its blockchain services.

Pi Network’s testnet deployment of Protocol v23 sets the stage for a possible mainnet activation. If the testnet proves stable, the next logical step will be a transition to the mainnet. This progression showcases Pi Network’s ongoing efforts to enhance its blockchain and broaden its use cases.

The post Pi Network Implements Protocol v23 on Testnet, Boosts Pi Coin Value appeared first on Blockonomi.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

The post Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Largest Bank in Spain Launches Crypto Service: Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/banco-santander-and-snorter-token-crypto-services/
DeepBook
DEEP$0.132668-7.47%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01357-6.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017941-3.53%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/17 23:45
Share
Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

TLDR Chris Burniske predicts that price flows will start driving crypto market narratives. Burniske foresees underperforming cryptocurrencies gaining more attention. Coinbase predicts growth in Q4 2025 driven by positive macroeconomic factors. Tom Lee suggests Bitcoin and Ethereum could benefit from potential Fed rate cuts. A major shift is looming in the cryptocurrency market, according to [...] The post Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market appeared first on CoinCentral.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08445-4.00%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000274+0.36%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.527-0.84%
Share
Coincentral2025/09/18 00:17
Share
BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Traders compare Blockchain FX and Based Eggman ($GGs) as token presales compete for attention. Explore which presale crypto stands out in the 2025 crypto presale list and attracts whale capital.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01357-6.92%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 00:30
Share

Trending News

More

Adoption Leads Traders to Snorter Token

Chris Burniske Forecasts Big Changes Coming to Cryptocurrency Market

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?

Game Theory and Exchange Economies: A New Model for Pure Exchange and Transferable Payoff

How Coral Protocol Just Solved the Biggest Problem in AI Agent Development