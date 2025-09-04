Polymarket CEO Announces CFTC ‘Green Light’ for US Operations Launch

By: CryptoNews
2025/09/04 02:50
Light
LIGHT$0.03238-14.04%

Polymarket has received CFTC clearance to operate in the United States through a no-action letter covering event contracts.

The regulatory relief caps a remarkable year of strategic moves that positioned the $2.6 billion platform for rapid U.S. expansion, including a $112 million acquisition, high-profile board appointments, and massive institutional backing.

“Polymarket has been given the green light to go live in the USA by the @CFTC,” CEO Shayne Coplan wrote on X, crediting the Commission for “impressive work” completed in “record timing.”

The breakthrough allows the prediction market platform to offer compliant contracts to U.S. users for the first time since 2022, when it was forced to block American access following regulatory enforcement.

CFTC Provides Narrow but Key Relief

The CFTC’s Division of Market Oversight and Division of Clearing and Risk issued the no-action position specifically for QCX LLC, a designated contract market, and QC Clearing LLC, a derivatives clearing organization that Polymarket acquired earlier this year.

Under the relief, neither entity nor its participants will face enforcement action for failing to comply with certain swap-related recordkeeping requirements or for not reporting binary options and variable-payout contract transactions to swap data repositories.

While the no-action letter applies only in narrow circumstances and mirrors similar relief granted to other designated contract markets, it provides Polymarket with the regulatory framework needed to offer compliant prediction contracts to U.S. users.

The breakthrough shields participants from enforcement related to reporting and recordkeeping requirements specifically tied to event contracts and binary options, giving Polymarket the regulatory cover needed to scale in the U.S. market.

Strategic Year of Positioning Pays Off

The regulatory clearance caps a considerable series of strategic moves that positioned Polymarket to capitalize quickly once regulators indicated an opening.

In July, Polymarket’s strategic $112 million acquisition of Florida-based derivatives exchange QCEX secured the regulated infrastructure necessary for U.S. operations.

That same month, the Department of Justice and CFTC closed their investigations into Polymarket without pursuing further action, clearing the platform’s earlier compliance case and paving the way for a relaunch.

Earlier in June, Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund led a $200 million funding round that valued the company at $1 billion, confirming institutional confidence in the platform’s prospects.

Most recently, Donald Trump Jr. joined Polymarket’s advisory board in August, as his venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, invested tens of millions of dollars, further expanding the platform’s U.S. political reach.

The platform has maintained explosive growth despite being officially closed to U.S. users since a 2022 CFTC settlement, processing over $6 billion in bets during the first half of 2025 alone.

Beyond the U.S. market, Polymarket has secured high-profile partnerships, including a collaboration with Elon Musk’s X platform to integrate prediction markets with AI-powered analysis from the xAI chatbot Grok.

Rival platform Kalshi recently won a court victory against the CFTC over political betting contracts. This win suggests that regulatory appetite for prediction markets is improving.

However, the no-action letter represents case-by-case relief rather than blanket approval for prediction market operations. There are still some questions about the durability of this regulatory opening.

Polymarket still faces restrictions in several international markets, including France, Belgium, Thailand, and Singapore, where authorities have cited gambling law violations.

The platform has also confronted allegations of market manipulation, though none have resulted in formal charges, and continues to operate under scrutiny from multiple regulatory bodies worldwide.

For now, the CFTC’s decision provides Polymarket with a key foothold in the world’s largest financial market, which could potentially influence other countries’ decisions on crypto-based prediction platforms.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1678+53.38%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002804+55.34%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00754+0.39%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Share
Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

In this article, Kevin Zhou shares his legendary experience from being born in Shanghai as an immigrant from a poor family to being addicted to games and then to being a cryptocurrency trader, as well as his profound insights and personal participation in major market events such as the Luna collapse and Ethereum merger.
Terra
LUNA$0.1481+0.54%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002789-0.74%
Major
MAJOR$0.15416+1.47%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 18:00
Share
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts

In today’s volatile cryptocurrency market, achieving stable and substantial returns is crucial. While Dogecoin (DOGE) price predictions suggest it could fall below $0.10, this doesn’t mean investors lack other profitable opportunities. ALL4 Mining’s cloud mining contracts offer a way to earn a stable income in the cryptocurrency industry. Daily returns of up to $8,000 have [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts appeared first on Blockonomi.
Threshold
T$0.01627+0.99%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08751+11.79%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22113+3.10%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/04 04:36
Share

Trending News

More

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

Ripple (XRP) Braces for Deep Correction in September as Analysts Predict 7000% Gains for This Crypto