Potential U.S. Recession Could Buy Japan More Time as It Faces Debt Implosion, Says Brookings Economist Robin Brooks

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/18 02:18
Union
U$0.014162-13.97%
SUN
SUN$0.02035+0.22%
BarnBridge
BOND$0.1658-1.30%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010251-5.56%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08701-1.89%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0012807+15.74%

While much of the attention from the crypto and traditional markets remains on the U.S., a recent analysis by a leading economist suggests it’s time to look east.

Japan is teetering on the edge of a debt crisis, but a potential recession in the U.S. could provide the land of the rising sun a temporary window of relief, according to Robin Brooks, senior fellow in the Global Economy and Development program at the Brookings Institution.

Japan’s debt-to-GDP is a problem

For years, Japan has held the highest public debt-to-GDP ratio among advanced economies, consistently hovering above 200%. However, in the post-COVID era marked by massive fiscal spending, investors’ tolerance for such high debt levels has waned.

To complicate matters, Japan’s inflation, as measured by the consumer price index (CPI), has surged since mid-2022, bringing inflation rates up to levels not seen since the 1980s. The trend is consistent with the sticky price pressures worldwide.

The elevated inflation has pushed government bond yields higher and increased the cost of additional fiscal borrowing. These combined pressures have thrust Japan’s staggering debt-to-GDP ratio of around 240% into the spotlight, effectively boxing the government into a difficult position.

Brooks put it best in his latest Substack post: “The bottom line is that exceptionally high government debt is putting Japan in a terrible bind. If Japan sticks with low interest rates, it risks further Yen depreciation, which could cause inflation to run out of control. If it anchors the Yen by allowing yields to rise further, this could put Japan’s debt sustainability at risk.”

“This catch-22 means a debt crisis is much closer than people think,” he added.

Growing debt concerns could drive investors to alternative financial escape valves such as cryptocurrencies, mainly stablecoins. Japanese startup JPYC is planning to issue the first stablecoin pegged to the yen later this year.

The yen has appreciated by nearly 7% to 146.50 per U.S. dollar this year as expectations for Fed rate cuts have led to a broad-based dollar sell-off.

However, zooming out tells an entirely different story. Since 2021, the yen has depreciated by a solid 41%, adding to domestic inflation.

Meanwhile, the 10-year Japanese bond yield surged to 1.60% from nearly zero in 2020, reaching its highest level since 2008. The 30-year yield has also hit multi-decade highs. In other words, investors are demanding a higher premium to lend money to the government to compensate for the growing fiscal risks.

U.S. recession may offer temporary relief

Japan may find some relief in a potential U.S. recession, marked by consecutive quarterly contractions in the GDP. Such a situation would see investors worldwide park money in government bonds, driving yields lower. (Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions).

The resulting drop in Japanese yields could then buy time for Japan, according to Brooks.

“It’s possible that the U.S. goes into recession, which will cause U.S. and global yields to fall. That will buy Japan time. But – in the end – the only sustainable way out of this catch-22 is for Japan to cut spending and/or raise taxes,” Brooks noted.

Still, the big question remains: will Japanese citizens accept higher taxes and spending cuts? Only time will tell.

Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/09/17/bitcoin-traders-should-pay-attention-to-japan-as-top-economist-warns-of-debt-implosion

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

The post Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Adam Wainwright of the St. Louis Cardinals in the dugout during the second inning against the Miami Marlins at Busch Stadium on July 18, 2023 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Image Of Sport/Getty Images) Getty Images St. Louis Cardinals lifer Adam Wainwright is a pretty easygoing guy, and not unlikely to talk with you about baseball traditions and barbecue, or even share a joke. That personality came out last week during our Zoom call when I mentioned for the first time that I’m a Chicago Cubs fan. He responded to the mention of my fandom, “So far, I don’t think this interview is going very well.” Yet, Wainwright will return to Busch Stadium on September 19 on a more serious note, this time to honor another former Cardinal and friend, the late Darryl Kile. Wainwright will take the mound not as a starting pitcher, but to throw out the game’s ceremonial first pitch. Joining him on the mound will be Kile’s daughter, Sierra, as the two help launch a new program called Playing with Heart. “Darryl’s passing was a reminder that heart disease doesn’t discriminate, even against elite athletes in peak physical shape,” Wainwright said. “This program is about helping people recognize the risks, take action, and hopefully save lives.” Wainwright, who played for the St. Louis Cardinals as a starting pitcher from 2005 to 2023, aims to merge the essence of baseball tradition with a crucial message about heart health. Kile, a beloved pitcher for the Cardinals, tragically passed away in 2002 at the age of 33 as a result of early-onset heart disease. His sudden death shook the baseball world and left a lasting impact on teammates, fans, and especially his family. Now, more than two decades later, Sierra Kile is stepping forward with Wainwright to…
MemeCore
M$2.84526+16.75%
Honorswap
HONOR$0.933--%
Threshold
T$0.01707+1.00%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:08
Share
Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

The live-streaming and e-commerce company has struck a deal to acquire 7,500 BTC, instantly becoming one of the largest public […] The post Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move appeared first on Coindoo.
Bitcoin
BTC$115,866.34-0.80%
Movement
MOVE$0.1289-0.30%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01724-6.25%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/18 02:15
Share
The Daily: OG bitcoin whale’s 1,000 BTC move, XRP treasury firm’s 65% discount, Forward Industries’ $4B ATM for SOL, and more

The Daily: OG bitcoin whale’s 1,000 BTC move, XRP treasury firm’s 65% discount, Forward Industries’ $4B ATM for SOL, and more

The following article is adapted from The Block’s newsletter, The Daily, which comes out on weekday afternoons.
Solana
SOL$239.74+0.79%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,866.34-0.80%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08689-2.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/18 01:31
Share

Trending News

More

Adam Wainwright Takes The Mound Again Honor Darryl Kile

Nasdaq Company Adds 7,500 BTC in Bold Treasury Move

The Daily: OG bitcoin whale’s 1,000 BTC move, XRP treasury firm’s 65% discount, Forward Industries’ $4B ATM for SOL, and more

US Fed Slashes Interest Rates by 25 BPS: How Will Bitcoin’s Price React?

Wormhole Jumps 11% on Revised Tokenomics and Reserve Initiative