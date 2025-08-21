Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda will attend the Jackson Hole conference.

where Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech may hint at a September rate cut 2025.

The chance of a September rate cut 2025 is now 84.9%, and a strict Fed stance could pressure crypto prices, while a softer tone might lift them.

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda is headed to the Federal Reserve’s Jackson Hole conference, happening August 21 to 23, 2025, as confirmed by the Japanese central bank on Wednesday. This big meeting in Wyoming brings together central bankers, policymakers, and economists to talk about global economic issues.

Crypto investors are especially focused on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech, hoping for clues about a possible interest rate cut in September. Markets, including crypto, often get shaky around this event, and this year’s no different with everyone watching for policy hints.

Crypto Markets Feel the Heat

The Jackson Hole summit has a history of stirring up markets. Crypto Xpresso, host of The Daily Alpha web3 show, noted on X that since 2022, the event has caused dips in the S&P 500, followed by rebounds.

In 2022, Powell’s tough stance on inflation led to a 3% drop in a day. In 2023, markets slipped after his inflation comments, and even a softer tone in 2024 saw a dip first. Crypto analyst Easy says traders are selling Bitcoin and Ethereum. To prepare for a possible hardline Fed stance, which could hurt crypto prices.

The CME Fed Watch Tool shows an 84.9% chance of a September rate cut, down from earlier confidence. Easy warns that if no cut happens, markets could face a rough four to six weeks due to uncertainty.