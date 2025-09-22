Project ‘Unify’ Super App to Revolutionize Digital Payments with Stablecoins

Project Unify, a Kaia-powered, advanced stablecoin super app as well as SDK built by LINE NEXT, is making waves in the market. The main purpose of Project Unify’s launch is to streamline payments, app integrations, transfers, and savings by merging innovation with convenience for developers and consumers.

As the official announcement discloses, the initiative focuses on broadening the stablecoin adoption with the use of the broad user base and ramp infrastructure of LINE NEXT. Hence, by addressing the physical currency’s inefficiencies and offering financial rewards in real time, the endeavor places itself as an inclusive entity to drive the future of the economy.

Project Unify Accelerates Stablecoin Adoption with Massive Support from LINE NEXT and Kaia

The rollout of Project Unify denotes a key step in elevating the stablecoin finance by leveraging Kaia and LINE NEXT. The stablecoin sector’s remarkable growth denotes the wider financial digitalization, increase in speeds, global accessibility, and cost-effectiveness.

Conventional currency transfers often take into account steep fees, within the 1.5%o-12.5% range for transfers and almost 6% in the case of exchanges. Additionally, they also require significant settlement periods, extending to nearly thirty days.

On the other hand, Unify provides rapid transfers, rapid merchant settlements, zero exchange and transfer fees, addressing top pain points when it comes to cross-border commerce. Getting support from the robust infrastructure provided by Kaia, Unify is reportedly designed to seamlessly integrate with diverse wallets across multiple currencies like SGD, KRW, THB, JPY, and USD, among others.

Easy Saver Rewards and Beta Launch Set to Fortify Vision of Project Unify

Simultaneously, Project Unify pays significant attention to elevating dependence on $USDT as well as the analogous stablecoins. In this respect, the endeavor attempts to further boost stablecoin adoption that has already risen from 35%, as of 2022, to a staggering 65%, as of 2025.

Keeping this in view, the project is set to capture the respective upward trajectory, increasing the stability of stablecoins that can be used for investment, p2p transactions, and savings.

According to the announcement, one of the key goals of Project Unify is to secure the biggest digital wallet to operate within Asia. Thus, within only 8 months, it has gained 65M wallet consumers, with 1.65M paid subscribers living across thirty-two Asian countries.

Adding to this success, LINE NEXT has released a Web3 App Store that hosts more than four hundred dApps. Moreover, it also offers robust rewards to the users in real time via “Easy Saver” mechanism by just saving their stablecoins.

Furthermore, as the Beta Launch is scheduled to occur in 2025, the project is expected to provide businesses and developers with efficient Unify SDK to integrate KYC compliance, wallet services, yield features, and payments.