‘Project Unify’ powered by LINE NEXT and Kaia is introducing a stablecoin super app with seamless payments, savings, and real-time rewards at the global level.‘Project Unify’ powered by LINE NEXT and Kaia is introducing a stablecoin super app with seamless payments, savings, and real-time rewards at the global level.

Project ‘Unify’ Super App to Revolutionize Digital Payments with Stablecoins

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/09/22 23:15
RealLink
REAL$0.05979-4.54%
Kaia
KAIA$0.14928-5.66%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.000037-17.41%
RWAX
APP$0.00223-9.89%
ai app

Project Unify, a Kaia-powered, advanced stablecoin super app as well as SDK built by LINE NEXT, is making waves in the market. The main purpose of Project Unify’s launch is to streamline payments, app integrations, transfers, and savings by merging innovation with convenience for developers and consumers.

As the official announcement discloses, the initiative focuses on broadening the stablecoin adoption with the use of the broad user base and ramp infrastructure of LINE NEXT. Hence, by addressing the physical currency’s inefficiencies and offering financial rewards in real time, the endeavor places itself as an inclusive entity to drive the future of the economy.

Project Unify Accelerates Stablecoin Adoption with Massive Support from LINE NEXT and Kaia

The rollout of Project Unify denotes a key step in elevating the stablecoin finance by leveraging Kaia and LINE NEXT. The stablecoin sector’s remarkable growth denotes the wider financial digitalization, increase in speeds, global accessibility, and cost-effectiveness.

Conventional currency transfers often take into account steep fees, within the 1.5%o-12.5% range for transfers and almost 6% in the case of exchanges. Additionally, they also require significant settlement periods, extending to nearly thirty days.

On the other hand, Unify provides rapid transfers, rapid merchant settlements, zero exchange and transfer fees, addressing top pain points when it comes to cross-border commerce. Getting support from the robust infrastructure provided by Kaia, Unify is reportedly designed to seamlessly integrate with diverse wallets across multiple currencies like SGD, KRW, THB, JPY, and USD, among others.

Easy Saver Rewards and Beta Launch Set to Fortify Vision of Project Unify

Simultaneously, Project Unify pays significant attention to elevating dependence on $USDT as well as the analogous stablecoins. In this respect, the endeavor attempts to further boost stablecoin adoption that has already risen from 35%, as of 2022, to a staggering 65%, as of 2025.

Keeping this in view, the project is set to capture the respective upward trajectory, increasing the stability of stablecoins that can be used for investment, p2p transactions, and savings.

According to the announcement, one of the key goals of Project Unify is to secure the biggest digital wallet to operate within Asia. Thus, within only 8 months, it has gained 65M wallet consumers, with 1.65M paid subscribers living across thirty-two Asian countries.

Adding to this success, LINE NEXT has released a Web3 App Store that hosts more than four hundred dApps. Moreover, it also offers robust rewards to the users in real time via “Easy Saver” mechanism by just saving their stablecoins.

Furthermore, as the Beta Launch is scheduled to occur in 2025, the project is expected to provide businesses and developers with efficient Unify SDK to integrate KYC compliance, wallet services, yield features, and payments.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The post Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with a recent controversy surrounding a bold OpenVPP partnership claim. This week, OpenVPP (OVPP) announced what it presented as a significant collaboration with the U.S. government in the innovative field of energy tokenization. However, this claim quickly drew the sharp eye of on-chain analyst ZachXBT, who highlighted a swift and official rebuttal that has sent ripples through the digital asset community. What Sparked the OpenVPP Partnership Claim Controversy? The core of the issue revolves around OpenVPP’s assertion of a U.S. government partnership. This kind of collaboration would typically be a monumental endorsement for any private cryptocurrency project, especially given the current regulatory climate. Such a partnership could signify a new era of mainstream adoption and legitimacy for energy tokenization initiatives. OpenVPP initially claimed cooperation with the U.S. government. This alleged partnership was said to be in the domain of energy tokenization. The announcement generated considerable interest and discussion online. ZachXBT, known for his diligent on-chain investigations, was quick to flag the development. He brought attention to the fact that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce had directly addressed the OpenVPP partnership claim. Her response, delivered within hours, was unequivocal and starkly contradicted OpenVPP’s narrative. How Did Regulatory Authorities Respond to the OpenVPP Partnership Claim? Commissioner Hester Peirce’s statement was a crucial turning point in this unfolding story. She clearly stated that the SEC, as an agency, does not engage in partnerships with private cryptocurrency projects. This response effectively dismantled the credibility of OpenVPP’s initial announcement regarding their supposed government collaboration. Peirce’s swift clarification underscores a fundamental principle of regulatory bodies: maintaining impartiality and avoiding endorsements of private entities. Her statement serves as a vital reminder to the crypto community about the official stance of government agencies concerning private ventures. Moreover, ZachXBT’s analysis…
Union
U$0.011436-9.93%
KIND
KIND$0.00373-27.48%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016882-3.07%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 02:13
Share
The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

PANews reported on September 22nd that the LayerZero Foundation has officially repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the total token supply. In addition to a16z Crypto's investment in April, this marks LayerZero's repurchase of over $150 million worth of ZRO tokens this year.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01186-9.87%
LayerZero
ZRO$1.908-4.50%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 23:50
Share
Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Tapzi aligns with UAE’s Web3 and esports push, offering skill-based PvP gaming, audited tokenomics, and global tournaments — a top crypto to buy today.
Yooldo Games
ESPORTS$0.15527-4.89%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03261-6.18%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/23 00:07
Share

Trending News

More

Shocking OpenVPP Partnership Claim Draws Urgent Scrutiny

The LayerZero Foundation repurchased 50 million ZRO tokens from early investors, representing 5% of the token supply.

Best Crypto To Buy Today: UAE’s New Crypto Tax Rules May Lead To a Massive Surge in This Industry

Best New Presales – 3 Presales To Watch: MAGAX Headlines The Pack

Global Data Giant Equinix Expands India Footprint With AI-Optimized Data Center