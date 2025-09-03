Publicly listed CIMG Inc. completes transaction of $55 million in common stock for 500 bitcoins

PANews reported on September 3rd that CIMG Inc. (NASDAQ: IMG), a digital health and sales development business group, announced that it completed its previously announced common stock sale on September 2, 2025, selling 220 million shares at $0.25 per share for a total of $55 million in proceeds in exchange for 500 bitcoins. Wang Jianshuang, Chairman and CEO of CIMG, emphasized, "Looking ahead, the company plans to continue increasing its digital asset reserves and explore collaborations with AI and crypto ecosystems, such as Merlin Chain."

