Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) Attract UAE Royal Family Investment Amid Breakout Hopes

By: Tronweekly
2025/09/15 00:42
  • Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) gains spotlight as the UAE Royal Family reportedly plans a major investment.
  • Analysts highlight breakout potential that could trigger a strong rally if current levels are surpassed.
  • Market momentum weakens with falling volume and open interest, signaling a cautious wait-and-watch phase.

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is gaining enthusiastic interest as there is a news hinting at the UAE Royal Family’s set to invest $100 million. The analysts note that a breakout from its current levels could have the potential to create a huge rally. Rising buzz about PENGU is causing it to remain one of the most-followed coins in this current market.

At the time of writing, the PENGU is trading at $0.03569, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 763.86 million and a market cap of $ 2.24 billion. PENGU price decreased by -2.34% in the last 24 hours.

Source: CoinMarketCap

UAE Royal Family Invests in Pudgy Penguins

Notable news from crypto analyst Anoon Cooker, who revealed that the UAE Royal Family is reportedly set to purchase $100 million in PENGU from Citadel Public Mining Group. This would, if accurate, become among the largest institutional investments in Pudgy Penguin’s ecosystem.

Pudgy Penguins Breakout Could Spark Major Rally

At the same time, well-known analyst Altcoin Sherpa commented on the coin’s future performance. According to him, if PENGU breaks out of its current range, the token could return to previous highs, consolidate through a retracement, and continue rising. ‘Good coin. I have a bag,’ Sherpa remarked, indicating his personal conviction in the project’s prospects.

Source: X

The potential royally endorsed investment and growing interest among analysts have brought Pudgy Penguins back into focus once again, which has generated interest in how far the project is set to go in the next few months.

Also Read | Solana Gains Momentum as Galaxy Digital Invests $1.2 Billion in SOL Tokens

Pudgy Penguins Derivatives Show Weak Momentum

Pengu perceived a retreat as interest and trading volume declined. Volume declined -11.15% to $880.54 million, marking reduced investor interest. Meanwhile, open interest fell -7.48% to $422.72 million, marking decreased active positions in the market as well as a loss of speculative demand after recent swings.

Source: Coinglass

The OI-weighted stood at 0.0127%, i.e., an equal proportion of longs and shorts. The chart shows how momentum has stabilized, with buyers and sellers offsetting each other in effect. This is a wait-and-watch scenario in the market, as speculators are awaiting a clearer trend so that they can place heavy bets.

Source: Coinglass

Also Read | WLFI Poised for Explosive Rally, Can It Break $0.25 This Week?

