Pudgy Penguins Unveils ‘Early to the Party’ SBT Ahead of Game Launch

By: Coincentral
2025/08/26 21:19
TLDR

  • Pudgy Penguins launches the “Early to the Party” Soulbound Token to reward early players before the official release of Pudgy Party.
  • Players must pre-download the game from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to claim the exclusive SBT.
  • The Soulbound Token is non-transferable and serves as a permanent digital badge for early participants in the game.
  • Pudgy Party is a multiplayer mobile game developed in collaboration with Mythical Games, offering chaotic and competitive gameplay.
  • The integration of Soulbound Tokens aligns with Pudgy Penguins’ broader Web3 strategy and digital identity initiatives.

Pudgy Penguins is launching a Soulbound Token (SBT) called “Early to the Party” to reward early players who pre-download the game Pudgy Party. The new mobile game, developed in collaboration with Mythical Games, will officially launch on 29 August. The SBT will be distributed to users who pre-download the game and register on the pre-download page, marking an innovative step in the Web3 gaming ecosystem.

Pudgy Penguins Introduces SBT for Early Participants

The “Early to the Party” SBT offers an exclusive reward to players who join the Pudgy Party before its official release. To claim the token, users must pre-download the game from either the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and complete the registration on the pre-download page. Once the game launches, the SBT will be directly distributed to their registered wallets, providing a non-transferable digital badge.

The Soulbound Token marks a shift towards digital identity in gaming, reflecting Pudgy Penguins’ ongoing commitment to integrating blockchain technology with entertainment. Unlike regular NFTs, SBTs cannot be transferred or traded, offering players a permanent recognition of their early participation.

Pudgy Party Offers Chaotic Multiplayer Gameplay

Pudgy Party introduces a multiplayer experience inspired by popular games like Fall Guys and Stumble Guys. Players will compete in obstacle courses, survival challenges, and team-based competitions, all designed to create chaotic and fun gameplay moments. With up to 20 players in each match, the game promises to be a lively and humorous experience, attracting a broad audience from both the crypto community and mainstream gaming.

Mythical Games, known for their expertise in integrating blockchain into gaming, developed Pudgy Party. Their collaboration with Pudgy Penguins is a key element in shaping the game’s Web3 features. The integration of blockchain with gaming is expected to drive new ways for players to interact and engage with digital collectibles, further expanding Pudgy Penguins’ growing ecosystem.

Pudgy Penguins’ Continued Expansion into Web3 Gaming

The release of Pudgy Party is a significant step in Pudgy Penguins’ expansion from profile picture NFTs to mobile gaming and physical products. By combining entertainment with digital collectibles, Pudgy Penguins aims to bridge the gap between traditional gaming and blockchain-based innovation. The game’s format reflects the brand’s broader strategy of connecting with both crypto enthusiasts and the wider gaming audience.

Through the introduction of SBTs like the “Early to the Party” token, Pudgy Penguins is reinforcing its role as a leader in the Web3 space. By rewarding early supporters with non-transferable badges, Pudgy Penguins ensures that its community remains engaged and invested. The success of Pudgy Party, set to launch on 29 August, will showcase the project’s potential in revolutionizing the gaming and digital identity sectors.

