Pundit Shares ‘XRP Endgame’: What To Watch Out For With Ripple

Crypto pundit Pumpius is drawing attention to what he calls the “XRP Endgame,” saying all the key pieces are falling into place for Ripple and its token. According to him, these shifts put XRP in a rare position to rise above other digital assets. Global rules and banking standards are also moving in Ripple’s favor at the same time.

Pundit: Institutional Rails And Legal Clarity Cement XRP’s Role

Pumpius stresses that Ripple’s victory in its long fight with the SEC is not just a legal win but a turning point. After years in court, XRP now has the strongest legal clarity of any cryptocurrency in the U.S.

He also points to Ripple’s launch of RLUSD, its enterprise stablecoin backed by reserves at BNY Mellon. Pumpius notes that this connection matters because BNY Mellon safeguards trillions in assets for global giants, including BlackRock and the U.S. Treasury. Tying a stablecoin to XRP’s payment rails creates what he calls a “stable reserve army” that strengthens trust in Ripple’s network.

On the banking front, Pumpius explains that Ripple is not only licensed as a money service business but has also applied for the highly difficult New York banking charter. He adds that Ripple has taken it a step further by applying for a Federal Reserve master account, the highest privilege in the U.S. banking system. If granted, Ripple would not just compete with banks but effectively act as one, placing XRP at the center of financial settlements.

XRP ETFs, Ripple’s Global Standards, And Tech Drive Convergence

Pumpius notes that nearly 20 XRP spot ETFs are awaiting approval. If greenlit, these funds could open the doors to trillions of dollars from institutional investors and push XRP into the ranks of Wall Street assets overnight.

Another major shift is the migration to ISO 20022, a global messaging standard that all major banks must adhere to by November. Pumpius points out that XRP has been ready for this for years, meaning RippleNet can easily connect with traditional banking rails the moment the change takes effect.

Additionally, he notes that XRP is in the liquidity tokenization plan of DTCC, the world’s largest settlement utility. At the same time, he notes that the DNA Protocol is quietly developing biometric and genomic identity tools on the XRP Ledger. This step could solve Know Your Customer checks at the deepest level, blending finance and digital identity in a way no other blockchain has achieved.

Ripple benefits as he notes the rise of a supportive political environment. A pro-crypto administration is pushing laws that fit Ripple’s long-term playbook. With regulators and policymakers leaning in the same direction, he believes the stage is set for XRP to move into its endgame.