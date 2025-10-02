QuantumScape Corp. ($QS) Stock: Shares Surge Over 18% After Ceramic Separator Partnership

TLDR

QuantumScape shares surged 18.4% to $14.59 on October 1, 2025.

The company partnered with Corning to develop ceramic separator technology.

The deal strengthens QuantumScape’s push toward commercial solid-state batteries.

Broader optimism in lithium markets also supported the stock’s rally.

QS has gained 181% YTD, far ahead of the S&P 500’s 14.1%.

QuantumScape Corp. ($QS) stock closed at $14.59 on October 1, 2025, up 18.43% for the day. Pre-market trading showed the stock edging slightly higher to $14.69, a 0.75% gain.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS)

The surge came after the company announced a partnership with Corning Inc. to co-develop ceramic separator manufacturing for solid-state batteries.

The move ended two consecutive days of losses and positioned QuantumScape as one of the day’s top-performing technology stocks. Investors responded positively to the deal, which could accelerate the commercialization of the company’s next-generation battery technology.

Partnership With Corning

QuantumScape said it will combine its expertise in battery innovation with Corning’s advanced materials science and manufacturing capabilities. The ceramic separator is a critical component for solid-state batteries, enabling improved safety and higher energy density compared with conventional lithium-ion cells.

“This agreement marks an important step in building an ecosystem of partners to rapidly industrialize QS’s next-generation battery technology,” the company stated. The deal also signals that QuantumScape is moving closer to scaling production, a key milestone in the electric vehicle battery industry.

Broader Lithium Market Momentum

The rally in QuantumScape shares also coincided with positive news in the lithium sector. The U.S. government recently purchased a 10% stake in Lithium Americas, a move aimed at reducing reliance on imported lithium and boosting domestic production.

This development sparked optimism that the Trump administration could support broader policies to expand U.S. lithium supply chains, indirectly benefiting companies like QuantumScape. Investors viewed the policy environment as increasingly favorable for advanced battery technologies.

Performance Snapshot

QuantumScape has posted extraordinary stock performance in 2025. As of October 1, the company recorded a 181.12% YTD return, far exceeding the S&P 500’s 14.10%. Over the past year, the stock is up 171.69%, while the index gained 17.56%.

Looking at longer-term performance, QuantumScape has lagged. Its 3-year return is 73.48%, compared with the S&P’s 87.17%, and over a five-year span, the stock remains negative at -12.37%, while the benchmark advanced 98.51%. This underscores both the volatility and speculative nature of QS shares.

Investor Outlook

QuantumScape’s latest deal with Corning strengthens confidence that the company is on track to commercialize solid-state battery technology. While some analysts remain cautious, citing execution risks and competition from traditional EV battery leaders, the partnership is viewed as a significant milestone.

With strong YTD performance and favorable policy tailwinds, QuantumScape continues to attract investor interest. However, investors may weigh the long-term risks against the short-term momentum that has defined QS stock in 2025.

