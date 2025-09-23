Rainbow proposes to acquire Clanker Protocol and announces token distribution plan

PANews reported on September 23rd that the Rainbow Foundation proposed acquiring the Clanker protocol and announced a token distribution plan: SCLANKER holders will receive 4% of the total supply of Rainbow's new token, SRNBW (approximately 20% of the circulating supply of TGE); all Clanker treasury assets will be airdropped to SCLANKER holders; and LP fees generated by the Clanker protocol will be permanently distributed to SCLANKER holders. Rainbow has pledged to integrate Clanker into its product ecosystem and provide SRNBW rewards for related transactions.

Clanker responded that he had informed Rainbow last week that he would not accept the acquisition and that there was a disagreement in the communication between the two sides.