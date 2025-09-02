RAK Properties to Accept Bitcoin and Crypto for Real Estate in UAE

By: Coincentral
2025/09/02 13:48
TLDR

  • RAK Properties now accepts BTC, ETH, and USDT for international property purchases.

  • All crypto payments are converted to AED via Hubpay’s regulated payment platform.

  • The Mina project will deliver 800+ waterfront units before the end of 2025.

  • UAE crypto adoption surged, with retail activity growing 75% year over year.

RAK Properties, a publicly listed real estate developer in Ras Al Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, has launched a new payment option allowing international clients to buy property using digital assets.

The company announced on Monday that it will now accept Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), Tether (USDT), and other cryptocurrencies for real estate transactions. The move is part of a broader strategy to attract global investors and diversify payment methods in line with market trends.

RAK Properties partnered with UAE-based fintech firm Hubpay to process these crypto payments. Hubpay will convert the digital assets into UAE dirhams (AED) and deposit them into RAK Properties’ accounts. This ensures that the developer does not directly handle any crypto and maintains compliance with financial regulations.

Crypto Payments Powered by Hubpay’s Regulated Platform

Hubpay is licensed and regulated by the Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) and supports secure digital asset transactions. Through this partnership, RAK Properties aims to connect with a new generation of digitally aware and investment-savvy property buyers.

“This partnership is about enabling a leading real estate developer to attract a new class of global buyers,” said Kevin Kilty, CEO of Hubpay. “Our regulated solution ensures the process is secure, compliant, and seamless for global clients.”

The payments will be facilitated entirely through Hubpay and its partners licensed under Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority (VARA), ensuring each transaction remains transparent and secure. RAK Properties confirmed it will not receive or store digital assets directly.

UAE Strengthens Position as Global Crypto Hub

The United Arab Emirates has positioned itself as a growing center for digital asset adoption. Clear regulations and zero tax on crypto gains have driven strong growth in both retail and institutional crypto activity.

According to Chainalysis data, crypto transactions in the UAE grew across all size categories, with small retail transactions rising over 75% year-on-year as of mid-2024. Chase Ergen, a board member at DeFi Technologies, forecasted that crypto could become the UAE’s second-largest sector within five years.

RAK Properties joins a growing list of companies in the region adopting crypto payments. The company is celebrating its 20th anniversary in 2025 and expanding its portfolio with 12 new developments, including its flagship Mina beachfront project. More than 800 units are scheduled for delivery in the Mina community before the end of the year.

Mina Project Targets Global Real Estate Investors

The Mina development, located on Ras Al Khaimah’s coastline, is a central part of RAK Properties’ expansion strategy. With new crypto payment options, the company expects to draw more attention from international investors seeking secure and modern real estate investment opportunities in the UAE.

This move also aligns with the UAE’s Vision 2030 goals, which aim to diversify the economy and foster innovation across sectors, including real estate and fintech.

Analysis: Ethereum loses support, speculative longs are concentratedly liquidated

Analysis: Ethereum loses support, speculative longs are concentratedly liquidated

PANews reported on September 2nd that Matrixport analyzed in today's chart that Ethereum transaction volume plummeted from $122 billion to $57 billion, leading to a concentrated liquidation of speculative long positions. Despite several technical support levels, the funding rate has fallen below 10%, indicating a slowdown in ETF inflows. Ethereum is currently in a post-overbought digestion phase, with implied volatility remaining elevated. For aggressive investors, selling call options offers a way to capture the volatility premium, but the likelihood of a short-term return to $5,000 is limited. Overall, risk management remains paramount, and the agency maintains a cautious stance after the price broke through key support levels.
PANews2025/09/02 14:49
TikTok Denies Allegations of Purchasing Trump's Official Meme Coin

TikTok Denies Allegations of Purchasing Trump’s Official Meme Coin

TikTok has publicly pushed back against claims that its Chinese owners are buying “Trump Coins,” the official meme coin linked to President Donald Trump. Key Takeaways: TikTok has denied accusations that its owners are buying Trump’s official meme coin. Representative Brad Sherman claimed a $300M Trump Coin purchase tied to TikTok, citing GD Culture Group. Critics questioned both Sherman’s crypto claims and the logic behind the alleged meme coin investment.. The social media platform’s official policy account addressed the controversy on Thursday through a post on X , calling the accusations “patently false and irresponsible.” The remarks came in response to statements by California Democrat Brad Sherman, who alleged that TikTok’s parent company had plans to purchase $300 million worth of the Trump (TRUMP) meme coin. “Congressman, claiming that the owners of TikTok are buying ‘Trump Coins’ doesn’t even accurately reflect a letter you signed last month,” the platform responded, highlighting inconsistencies in Sherman’s comments. Trump Grants TikTok Third Extension Amid Rising Political Tensions The allegations emerged shortly after Trump signed an executive order granting TikTok a 90-day extension to find a U.S. buyer, marking the third such delay in the ongoing standoff over national security concerns tied to the app’s Chinese ownership. Sherman, a vocal critic of both TikTok and cryptocurrencies, cited reports involving GD Culture Group, a Nasdaq-listed firm that produces AI-driven content on TikTok. The company reportedly announced plans in May to invest $300 million into both TRUMP and Bitcoin. Despite its presence on the platform, GD Culture has no formal ties to TikTok or its parent company ByteDance. Sherman characterized the meme coin investment as a “$300 million bribe” to Trump, asserting that the coin was created “at no cost.” Critics swiftly challenged both the legal foundation of his TikTok-related claims and the economic logic behind the meme coin remarks. Congressman, claiming that the owners of TikTok are buying "Trump Coins" is patently false and irresponsible and doesn’t even accurately reflect a letter you signed last month. https://t.co/8uxxPrKlzP — TikTok Policy (@TikTokPolicy) June 19, 2025 The backlash online was swift. Some users questioned Sherman’s credibility and accused him of pushing political narratives. Others cast doubt on the feasibility of creating a cryptocurrency without incurring development or liquidity costs. Sherman has long campaigned against the crypto sector, having previously called for a total ban on digital assets. In contrast, Trump and his allies have recently embraced crypto, advocating for stablecoins as tools to reinforce the U.S. dollar’s global position. Trump Continues to Capitalize on Crypto Market Momentum Meanwhile, Donald Trump continues to capitalize on crypto market momentum. According to financial disclosures released last Friday, the former president pulled in $58 million from crypto ventures in 2024, primarily through WLFI token sales. That total trailed only his hospitality income and is expected to climb further in 2025 with an anticipated $390 million token sale and gains from his meme coin, launched in January. His involvement in Bitcoin mining, tokenized assets, and digital ETFs is raising concerns about potential conflicts of interest. Critics have pointed out that some of his businesses have seen tailwinds from favorable policy decisions during his time in office. As reported, the SEC has approved Trump Media and Technology Group’s (TMTG) registration statement tied to a $2.3 billion Bitcoin treasury initiative. The June 13 filing covers 85 million shares, including 29 million linked to convertible notes.
Bunni, a DEX based on Uniswap v4, is suspected of being attacked and has lost over $8.4 million.

Bunni, a DEX based on Uniswap v4, is suspected of being attacked and has lost over $8.4 million.

PANews reported on September 2 that according to a security alert released by the GoPlus Chinese community, DEX Bunni, built on Uniswap v4, was suspected of being hacked on Ethereum and UniChain, with total losses exceeding US$8.4 million. Earlier news reported that security company BlockSec discovered suspicious transactions targeting Bunni contracts through its monitoring system, with initial losses of approximately US$2.3 million.
