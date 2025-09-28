Real Madrid Expected Lineup And Team News Vs. Kairat Almaty, Champions League

Real Madrid’s starting lineup against Atlético on Saturday. Real Madrid via Getty Images

Tuesday night will give Real Madrid their first ever competitive fixture to take place in Kazakhstan as they travel to the Ortaly Stadion in Almaty to take of Kairat Almaty in their first ever meeting in the UEFA Champions League group stage.

Los Blancos head into the tie still reeling from a painful 5-2 defeat to city rivals Atlético Madrid on Saturday which ended their perfect start to the season, having previously recorded seven wins from seven games in all competitions.

That run included a 2-1 win at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu over Olympique Marseille to get off to a strong start in the Champions League. Real Madrid was one of 14 sides to win their opening fixture, and they must now repeat that feat in more challenging circumstances with an eight-hour flight ahead of them.

Real Madrid team news vs. Kairat Almaty

Beyond the pain of the defeat to Atlético Madrid on Saturday, Real Madrid also emerged with two fresh injury concerns. One is Éder Militão, who was forced off at half-time with a knee injury which had forced him to the turf as early as the third minute. The Brazilian appeared to struggle on until the break, but was unable to continue and will now undergo tests.

The other player to be forced off was captain Dani Carvajal, the only fit natural right-back, who was struggling with a minor injury. While he is less of a long-term concern, he will be unavailable for this game anyway as he serves a suspension for his red card against Olympique Marseille in the opening game of the Champions League season.

On a more positive front, Jude Bellingham started his first game of the season and Eduardo Camavinga also got substantial minutes off the bench. Endrick Felipe is also believed to be ready for game time after making the squad for the last three games, though he is yet to get onto the field.

Long-term injuries remain an issue, with Trent Alexander-Arnold still sidelined by a hamstring problem and Antonio Rüdiger out with a knee issue. Ferland Mendy is also yet to feature this season due to an ongoing injury.

Real Madrid expected lineup vs. Kairat Almaty

Real Madrid’s expected lineup vs. Kairat Almaty: Thibaut Courtois; Raúl Asencio, Dean Huijsen, David Alaba, Álvaro Carreras; Eduardo Camavinga, Fede Valverde; Franco Mastantuono, Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior; Kylian Mbappé.

Xabi Alonso is likely to make rotations across his squad, some enforced and others voluntarily, to keep his squad fresh as they face their third week in a row with midweek fixtures.

With no senior right-backs available, the most likely option to fill in is young Raúl Asencio, which also leaves David Alaba as the most feasible option to come in for Éder Militão in the central position.

In midfield, Jude Bellingham is likely to continue as he seeks to regain fitness and could complete his first 90 minutes of the season. He could also be joined by Eduardo Camavinga, who is yet to start this season.

The other position up for grabs is on the right flank, where Franco Mastantuono is best positioned to start ahead of Brahim Díaz or Rodrygo Goes as the trio all compete for a starting spot.