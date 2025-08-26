Record ETP Outflows Shake Bitcoin And Ethereum

In one week, crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs) recorded $1.43 billion in net outflows, their largest drop since March. This sudden disengagement reflects rising tensions around US monetary policy and directly affects the market's two pillars, bitcoin and Ethereum. In an environment of increased volatility, this massive pullback raises questions about institutional investors’ strategies and the evolving power dynamics among different assets.

