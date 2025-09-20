Rekt reaches one million sales with digital-first strategy

Rekt Brands Inc. has sold over one million drinks, primarily through its own website, a milestone that challenges the notion that crypto-native communities cannot support massive, tangible product ventures beyond digital collectibles.

According to a press release shared with crypto.news on Sept. 19, the Los Angeles-based company hit the seven-figure sales milestone in under a year, with the vast majority of transactions occurring directly through its e-commerce platform.

The milestone followed the sale of “Moon Crush,” a limited-edition beverage drop created in collaboration with crypto payments infrastructure firm MoonPay. According to Rekt, this direct-to-consumer approach allowed it to capture nearly all revenue and customer data, bypassing the traditional gatekeepers of retail distribution.

What Rekt’s model says about Web3 brands

Rekt’s business model highlights the growing influence of Web3 in areas once thought impervious to crypto-native strategies. By relying almost entirely on direct-to-consumer distribution, the company shows that digital communities can fuel growth at a pace traditionally seen in venture-backed CPG startups.

The company’s growth has been fueled by partnerships with major industry players including MoonPay, Coinbase’s L2 Base, OpenSea, and Jupiter Exchange. Each collaboration, like the “Moon Crush” drop with MoonPay, acted as a cultural event, driving traffic and sales directly to Rekt’s digital storefront.

Notably, the most recent partnership with GameSquare involves the esports giant holding REKT tokens on its balance sheet and integrating the brand with FaZe Clan’s talent and jerseys, effectively blending Web3 loyalty with mainstream gaming culture.

The REKT token has been a cornerstone of this growth story. Issued in late 2024, it rewarded early supporters and reached a market capitalization of $600 million by August 2025, marking a rare example of a consumer-facing “brand coin” achieving material market value.