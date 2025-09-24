Nicosia .Cyprus  — iMe, the advanced Telegram client with over 17 million downloads, today announced the launch of AI Chat Update 3.0, a major upgrade that transforms how users communicate, manage tasks, and handle cryptocurrency. With iMe 3.0, Telegram users can plan their day, fact-check news, translate conversations, generate memes, write replies, read messages hands-free, […] The post Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.Nicosia .Cyprus  — iMe, the advanced Telegram client with over 17 million downloads, today announced the launch of AI Chat Update 3.0, a major upgrade that transforms how users communicate, manage tasks, and handle cryptocurrency. With iMe 3.0, Telegram users can plan their day, fact-check news, translate conversations, generate memes, write replies, read messages hands-free, […] The post Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/24 17:56
Nicosia .Cyprus  — iMe, the advanced Telegram client with over 17 million downloads, today announced the launch of AI Chat Update 3.0, a major upgrade that transforms how users communicate, manage tasks, and handle cryptocurrency.

With iMe 3.0, Telegram users can plan their day, fact-check news, translate conversations, generate memes, write replies, read messages hands-free, and even send Bitcoin as easily as sending a photo.

“Messaging apps defined the last decade. AI and Web3 will define the next,” said the iMe team. “With iMe 3.0, Telegram finally gets the superpowers users have been waiting for.”

Why iMe 3.0 Is Different

Most AI tools appear every week, but few become part of daily life. iMe 3.0 is different because it doesn’t live on a separate website — it lives inside Telegram, the app people open dozens of times a day.

  • Planning a trip in a group chat? AI joins the discussion.
  • Hundreds of unread messages? AI summarizes them into a concise digest.
  • Friend sends a message in French? AI translates it instantly.

This is not “AI on Telegram.” It’s AI in your daily life.

Native, Contextual, and Powerful

Most AI assistants feel like outsiders — they don’t understand the flow of conversations. iMe 3.0 changes this. The AI can attach recent messages to its context and respond as if it has been part of the conversation all along.

Whether you’re planning, brainstorming, or debating, iMe 3.0 makes it feel like you, your friends, and an AI assistant are all collaborating together.

13 Superpowers That Make iMe Unstoppable

  1. Smart Digest: Summarizes hundreds of unread messages into a quick, actionable overview. Example: “2 deadlines, 3 jokes, 1 meme war, 4 files to review.”
  2. AI-Powered Image Editing: Turn selfies into anime, change backgrounds, remove distractions, or generate futuristic visuals — all directly in chat.
  3. Message Rewrite and Polish: Expand or refine any text. “Ok, fine” becomes “I agree, let’s do it at 7 PM. Thanks for arranging.”
  4. Real-Time Translation: Chat with international contacts seamlessly. Type in English, your friend sees Spanish, and their reply translates back instantly.
  5. Text-to-Speech (Driving Mode): 14 natural AI voices read messages aloud for hands-free updates.
  6. iMe ToDo 2.0: Turn chat messages into tasks with a simple long-press. Telegram becomes your personal task manager.
  7. Fact-Checking & Instant Answers: AI verifies claims using live sources without leaving Telegram.
  8. Voice-to-Text & Video Captions: Dictate ideas or generate captions for Reels, Shorts, or TikTok directly in chat.
  9. AI-Powered Chat Search: Quickly locate messages, files, or contacts across all chats.
  10. AI Drafted Replies: One tap generates polite, witty, or professional replies.
  11. Daily News Digests: Get summaries from channels you follow — for example, crypto news updates delivered clearly and concisely.
  12. Send Crypto Like Photos: Send Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Arbitrum, or 200,000+ supported tokens instantly using the integrated wallet.
  13. Customizable AI Voices: Choose from calm narrator, gamer, or news-anchor voices to read messages aloud.

Self-Custodial Wallet: Freedom and Control


iMe 3.0 integrates a self-custodial Web3 wallet that gives users full control over their funds.

  • Works across Bitcoin, Ethereum, BNB, Arbitrum, and more
  • Supports 200,000+ tokens with live market data
  • Designed for fast, everyday use: tipping friends, paying, or trading without leaving Telegram

iMe 3.0 combines money, communication, and intelligence in one seamless experience.

Premium That Rewards Users

iMe flips the traditional subscription model:

  • Users can subscribe to Premium for full access.
  • Alternatively, holding iMe’s official token, LIME, unlocks Premium features permanently.

No hidden fees, no recurring payments — just unlimited AI and Web3 superpowers.

Why iMe 3.0 Matters

This update is designed for everyone:

  • Students: Keep up with group chats without feeling overwhelmed.
  • Crypto traders: Manage multiple groups and track news efficiently.
  • Parents: Stay on top of important messages without endless scrolling.
  • Travelers: Communicate across languages instantly.
  • Entrepreneurs: Organize tasks, messages, and investor updates seamlessly.

iMe 3.0 makes AI useful for daily life, not just experts.

Availability

iMe AI 3.0 is available now:

  • Download the full app: https://imem.app
  • Start instantly with the Telegram bot: https://t.me/chatgpt_ai_ime_bot
  • Available on Google Play https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.iMe.android&hl=en
    and the App Store https://apps.apple.com/us/app/ime-ai-messenger-for-telegram/id1450480822

Users can try the AI bot immediately, but the full suite of features — including wallet integration, AI context awareness, and task management — requires the iMe app.

About iMe

iMe is a Telegram client that combines artificial intelligence, productivity tools, and a self-custodial Web3 wallet. With over 17 million downloads worldwide, iMe empowers users to manage communication, tasks, and crypto in one integrated platform.

  • Download iMe: https://imem.app
  • Test the Telegram bot instantly: https://t.me/chatgpt_ai_ime_bot

Media Contact:
 Alex Borutski
Email: [email protected]

Disclaimer: This is a paid post and should not be treated as news/advice. LiveBitcoinNews is not responsible for any loss or damage resulting from the content, products, or services referenced in this press release.

The post Release of iMe AI 3.0: Telegram Just Got Superpowers — The Update Everyone Will Talk About appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

