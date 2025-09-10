Republic and Incentive collaborate to ease and  reward Web3 participation

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 00:33
In this post: 

  • Republic has announced a partnership with Incentiv, an EVM-compatible L1 blockchain technology. 
  • The collaboration will integrate advanced account abstraction and a regenerative economic model to reward all participants. 
  • Incentive has onboarded over 1.3 million wallets ahead of its mainnet launch.

Republic has announced a collaboration with Incentiv, an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain technology, to ease Web3 participation and increase user rewards worldwide. The partnership builds on Republic’s advisory experience supporting blockchain projects such as Avalanche and Supra.

Republic will use its research to extend strategic guidance and advance Incentiv’s mission of building an inclusive blockchain economy. Incentiv’s approach combines advanced account abstraction integrated at the protocol level with a regenerative economic model that redistributes value transparently across miners, developers, liquidity providers, bundlers, and users. 

Republic CEO says clarity of purpose stands out when it comes to Incentiv

Incentive addresses challenges that have slowed mainstream blockchain adoption by aligning incentives across stakeholders and lowering technical barriers. According to Kendrick Nguyen, CEO and Co-founder of Republic, the firm has worked with some of the most impactful protocols in the blockchain ecosystem, and what stands out about Incentive is the clarity of purpose. He added that Incentive is building a faster and scalable blockchain alongside a rooted economic inclusion, long-term sustainability, and simplicity at the user level. 

The Incentive L1 blockchain network has incorporated several features that will simplify onboarding and improve usability for everyone: passkey logins, wallet recovery, bundled transactions, unified token fee payments, and TransferGate transaction rules. The network boasts its Incentive+ Engine, a system that powers a unified reward pool that allocates value to all key stakeholders based on measurable participation. 

The L1 network revealed that the integrated mechanisms create a self-reinforcing cycle where network activity drives rewards and incentivizes further participation and innovation. Nguyen acknowledged that the kind of foundation formed at Incentiv is what Web3 needs to grow beyond early adoption and reach a global audience. 

1.3 million wallets onboarded already as Incentiv prepares for its mainnet launch

Republic will help the L1 blockchain network firm by offering a global-scale ecosystem and experience in scaling projects with purpose. Republic boasts a vast network that has deployed over $2.6 billion across 150 countries, which may help Incentiv gain mainstream adoption for its model. 

Arben Kane, co-founder of Incentiv, acknowledged that the partnership is about unlocking what blockchain was always meant to do: creating real value for people, not just early adopters. He emphasized that the collaboration is building an infrastructure that makes participation meaningful, rewards every contribution, and removes the complexity that has held people back. He added that Incentiv is a more innovative way to build digital economies that include more people from the start. 

The L1 blockchain public testnet has already received more than 1.3 million wallet adoptions, and the mainnet launch is expected to boost its position in the Web3 ecosystem. The two firms aim to push the adoption of blockchain technology that prioritizes user experience, sustainability, and inclusivity. The model aims to be a baseline on how digital economies can function in a fair way by recognizing and rewarding all contributions within the ecosystem. 

