REX-Osprey Debuts First U.S. Spot ETFs Offering Exposure To XRP, Dogecoin ⋆ ZyCrypto

2025/09/19 05:09
For the first time in the United States, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tracking the price and offering spot exposure to XRP and Dogecoin have hit Wall Street. These are the first funds under full regulatory oversight, marking a pivotal moment for these two major cryptocurrencies in mainstream finance.

DOGE And XRP ETFs Go Live

The REX-Osprey XRP ETF started trading on US exchanges on Sept. 18 with the ticker symbol XRPR. The two companies also introduced their REX-Osprey DOGE ETF, tickered DOJE.

REX Shares and Osprey launched the two products under the Investment Company Act of 1940 — a federal law that provides an easier approval path than the Securities Act of 1933 used for other popular crypto exchange-traded fund approval processes. 

Unlike investment vehicles that directly hold the underlying asset, this 1940 Act structure allows the ETF to automatically debut 75 days after application unless the SEC halts the launch.

Today’s Wall Street debut marks a turning point for Dogecoin and XRP, potentially opening the floodgates of institutional capital into these markets.

REX-Osprey’s Solana fund was the first, and is still the only, ETF to track the price of SOL, the sixth-largest crypto by market cap. It was also the first fund in the United States to add staking rewards.

This “will be another good litmus test for ‘33 Act spot XRP ETF demand,” ETF Store president Nate Geraci recently noted, adding that futures-based XRP ETFs are already nearing $1 billion in assets.

Meanwhile, the DOJE ETF marks a key milestone as the first U.S. ETF to focus on a meme coin — tokens that typically lack utility or a clear economic purpose. 

The fund very quickly exceeded the expectations of Bloomberg’s Senior ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas, who initially expected a fair market of roughly $2.5 million in trading volume. The fund had already hit nearly $6 million in trading volume shortly into Thursday’s trading session. “That’s shockingly solid… Most ETFs trade under $1m on Day One,” Balchunas added.

Dogecoin was trading hands at $0.2836 as of press time, reflecting a 7.4% gain over the last 24 hours. While XRP was priced at $3.11, according to data from CoinGecko.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/rex-osprey-debuts-first-u-s-spot-etfs-offering-exposure-to-xrp-dogecoin/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
