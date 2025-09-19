REX-Osprey Debuts Spot Dogecoin and XRP ETFs for U.S. Investors

By: Coincentral
2025/09/19 02:33
Union
U$0.013851+2.10%
XRP
XRP$3.1055+2.41%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.04112-0.98%
REVOX
REX$0.052047-16.92%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002534+2.42%

TLDR

  • REX-Osprey launches the first U.S. spot ETFs for Dogecoin and XRP on CBOE.
  • The new ETFs provide investors exposure to Dogecoin and XRP under the 1940 Act.
  • The launch follows the success of REX-Osprey’s Solana staking ETF earlier in 2025.
  • The ETFs mark a step forward in bringing popular digital assets to traditional investment structures.

REX-Osprey, a strategic partnership between REX Shares and Osprey Funds, announced the launch of the first U.S.-listed exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offering direct spot exposure to Dogecoin (DOGE) and XRP (XRP). These new funds, DOJE and XRPR, represent a major milestone in expanding institutional access to cryptocurrency assets beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum.

The launch builds on REX-Osprey’s previous success with their Solana + Staking ETF, launched earlier in 2025, and marks a significant development in crypto ETF innovation. By offering direct spot exposure, REX-Osprey is making it easier for investors to gain regulated access to two of the most widely recognized digital assets.

Details of the New ETFs

The REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (CBOE: DOJE) holds a majority of its assets in Dogecoin, providing investors with a regulated, easy-to-access product that exposes them to the meme-driven cryptocurrency. Similarly, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF (CBOE: XRPR) holds a majority of its assets in XRP, which is known for enabling fast, low-cost cross-border payments.

Both ETFs are structured under the Investment Company Act of 1940, offering a framework that bridges the world of traditional finance with the volatile cryptocurrency market. This structure allows investors to access Dogecoin and XRP while maintaining the protections of a traditional ETF.

Greg King, CEO of REX Financial and Osprey Funds, commented on the importance of these funds: “The digital asset revolution is already underway, and to be able to offer exposure to some of the most popular digital assets within the protections of the U.S. ’40 Act ETF regime is something REX-Osprey™ is proud of and has worked diligently to achieve.”

Market Response to the ETFs

The launch of the DOGE and XRP ETFs was met with positive market reception. Dogecoin’s price saw a notable 5.77% increase, climbing to $0.28, while XRP surged by 3.05% to reach $3.12. The market also saw a sharp rise in trading volumes, with Dogecoin’s 24-hour trading volume rising more than 44% to $5.66 billion.

Similarly, XRP saw a significant volume boost, with 75% more activity, reaching nearly $7.8 billion in daily transactions.

These surges in trading activity reflect the growing demand for alternative crypto investments, as both retail and institutional investors look for more regulated ways to gain exposure to digital assets.

Innovative Fund Structure and SEC Approval

The launch of these ETFs is a step forward in the crypto ETF space, particularly for altcoins. REX-Osprey’s approach to structuring the ETFs under the 1940 Act enabled them to bypass the usual delays typically associated with SEC approval for alternative crypto assets. By combining spot exposure with derivatives, REX-Osprey navigated regulatory challenges that have hindered similar products.

This contrasts with other ETFs that are still awaiting approval from the SEC. For instance, Franklin Templeton’s Solana and XRP ETFs are still pending, with the SEC delaying its decision on those funds until November 2025.

The approval of these two ETFs could pave the way for other altcoins, such as Solana (SOL) and Cardano (ADA), to follow suit, offering further regulated exposure to the broader crypto market.

The post REX-Osprey Debuts Spot Dogecoin and XRP ETFs for U.S. Investors appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

BlockchainFX presale at $0.024 offers 117% launch upside, 90% APY staking, daily USDT rewards, and 30% bonus tokens — analysts say it’s the clearest 1000% ROI play.
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04738+0.36%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/19 02:09
Share
The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

The post The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved Grayscale’s application for a multi-cryptoasset exchange-traded product (ETP) as part of its efforts to expedite the approval process for crypto funds. SEC Approves Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund Including XRP, Solana, and Cardano Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg announced the approval of the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund (GDLC) on Wednesday via social media platform X. Mintzberg stated that GDLC will be the first multi-cryptoasset ETP to be traded on the market. The fund offers investment opportunities in Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano. According to Grayscale’s official website, the fund has a net asset value of $57.7 per share and over $915 million in total assets under management. The SEC previously postponed the filing in July and began reviewing its conversion to trade on NYSE Arca. On the same day, the SEC also approved “expedited” public listing standards for crypto ETF issuers. SEC Chairman Paul Atkins stated that this step would provide investors with more options and lower barriers to accessing digital asset products. According to experts, this decision could lead to the launch of more than 100 new crypto ETFs in the next 12 months. Bloomberg ETF Analyst Eric Balchunas emphasized that this could be a critical turning point for the crypto market, noting that previous similar regulations have tripled ETF launches. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/the-sec-finally-approves-investment-giant-grayscales-multi-crypto-fund-what-altcoins-does-the-fund-contain-here-are-the-details/
Union
U$0.013858+1.75%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08847+1.94%
Capverse
CAP$0.15657-0.75%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/19 02:39
Share
Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647, breakout and key levels (09/18/2025)

Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647, breakout and key levels (09/18/2025)

Bitcoin Cash gains 7% and reaches $647, hitting highs not seen since last April: the movement fits into a risk-on climate.
GAINS
GAINS$0.02554+0.47%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001936+2.00%
Share
The Cryptonomist2025/09/18 21:47
Share

Trending News

More

How To Make 1000% ROI With Crypto – These Top Crypto Presales Have Massive Potential

The SEC Finally Approves Investment Giant Grayscale’s Multi-Crypto Fund! What Altcoins Does the Fund Contain? Here Are the Details

Bitcoin Cash: price +7% at $647, breakout and key levels (09/18/2025)

Nibiru – The Next Era of Money

Google Enters AI Payment Wars With Stablecoin Support