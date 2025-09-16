REX-Osprey Unveils Dogecoin and XRP ETFs for Launch on September 18

TLDR

REX-Osprey XRP ETF will hold XRP directly, investing 40% in other XRP ETFs.

The XRP and Dogecoin ETFs are registered under the 1940 Investment Company Act.

SEC’s recent approval of crypto ETFs paves the way for more digital asset funds.

REX-Osprey aims to provide a regulated, diversified way to invest in XRP and Dogecoin.

REX Shares and Osprey Funds are preparing to launch the first-ever spot U.S. exchange-traded fund (ETF) tied to Ripple’s XRP token, along with a Dogecoin ETF. The highly anticipated launch is set to occur on September 18, marking a significant step in the crypto ETF space. The new offerings, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF and the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF, are seen as major developments within the cryptocurrency investment market.

REX-Osprey XRP ETF to Offer Direct Exposure

The REX-Osprey XRP ETF, with the ticker symbol XRPR, will primarily hold XRP tokens directly. According to the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the fund will also invest at least 40% of its assets into shares of other ETFs that have exposure to XRP. This strategy is designed to provide investors with a diversified way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency while maintaining a core focus on the digital asset itself.

Unlike previous ETF proposals linked to XRP, which have primarily focused on derivative-based leverage, the XRPR ETF offers spot exposure. This means that the fund will directly hold the token, allowing investors to participate in its price movement without the need for derivatives. The fund is registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, a legal structure that ensures investor protection through transparency and governance requirements.

Legal Structure and Investor Protection

The REX-Osprey XRP ETF’s legal structure, which aligns with the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a key feature that distinguishes it from other XRP ETFs in the market. This federal law regulates investment funds, aiming to prevent conflicts of interest and fraud while ensuring that the fund operates with transparency. The same legal framework has been used by REX Shares and Osprey Funds for their other ETFs, including the REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF launched earlier in June.

This regulatory approach is a significant step for the cryptocurrency sector, which has faced scrutiny from regulatory bodies in the past. By registering under this legal structure, the firms hope to offer a secure and compliant investment vehicle for XRP holders. This move also signals an increased willingness from the SEC to embrace crypto-based ETFs under proper regulatory frameworks.

Upcoming Dogecoin ETF Launch

In addition to the XRP-focused ETF, REX Shares and Osprey Funds are also preparing to launch the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF (DOJE). This ETF will follow a similar investment structure, providing investors with exposure to Dogecoin, a widely recognized digital currency. The Dogecoin ETF was initially set to launch earlier in September, but the launch date has now been moved to September 18.

The REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF will operate similarly to the XRP fund, offering a mix of direct asset holdings and ETF investments. While the exact details of the fund’s allocation are still pending, it is expected to bring Dogecoin into a more accessible and regulated investment space.

Growing Acceptance of Crypto ETFs

The launch of both the XRP and Dogecoin ETFs comes at a time when the SEC has shown a friendlier stance toward cryptocurrency ETFs. Earlier this year, the agency approved orders allowing the listing and trading of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. These regulatory moves indicate a shift in the SEC’s approach to cryptocurrency investment vehicles, creating a more favorable environment for further crypto ETFs to enter the market.

In the past, several attempts to launch spot XRP ETFs have been blocked, largely due to concerns over market manipulation and the overall regulatory environment. However, with the new SEC rulings and a growing interest in crypto assets, the XRP and Dogecoin ETFs from REX Shares and Osprey Funds may pave the way for more cryptocurrency-related investment products to become available.

The upcoming launch of the REX-Osprey XRP and Dogecoin ETFs is being watched closely by investors and industry professionals alike, as it represents a milestone for the cryptocurrency market. With both funds expected to go live on September 18, the launch could offer new opportunities for those looking to invest in digital assets through a regulated and transparent platform.

