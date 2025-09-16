REX-Osprey Unveils Dogecoin and XRP ETFs for Launch on September 18

By: Coincentral
2025/09/16 04:58
Moonveil
MORE$0.08577-10.79%
XRP
XRP$2.9896-2.05%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03708-6.48%
REVOX
REX$0.054455+0.25%

TLDR

  • REX-Osprey XRP ETF will hold XRP directly, investing 40% in other XRP ETFs.
  • The XRP and Dogecoin ETFs are registered under the 1940 Investment Company Act.
  • SEC’s recent approval of crypto ETFs paves the way for more digital asset funds.
  • REX-Osprey aims to provide a regulated, diversified way to invest in XRP and Dogecoin.

REX Shares and Osprey Funds are preparing to launch the first-ever spot U.S. exchange-traded fund (ETF) tied to Ripple’s XRP token, along with a Dogecoin ETF. The highly anticipated launch is set to occur on September 18, marking a significant step in the crypto ETF space. The new offerings, the REX-Osprey XRP ETF and the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF, are seen as major developments within the cryptocurrency investment market.

REX-Osprey XRP ETF to Offer Direct Exposure

The REX-Osprey XRP ETF, with the ticker symbol XRPR, will primarily hold XRP tokens directly. According to the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the fund will also invest at least 40% of its assets into shares of other ETFs that have exposure to XRP. This strategy is designed to provide investors with a diversified way to gain exposure to the cryptocurrency while maintaining a core focus on the digital asset itself.

Unlike previous ETF proposals linked to XRP, which have primarily focused on derivative-based leverage, the XRPR ETF offers spot exposure. This means that the fund will directly hold the token, allowing investors to participate in its price movement without the need for derivatives. The fund is registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, a legal structure that ensures investor protection through transparency and governance requirements.

Legal Structure and Investor Protection

The REX-Osprey XRP ETF’s legal structure, which aligns with the Investment Company Act of 1940, is a key feature that distinguishes it from other XRP ETFs in the market. This federal law regulates investment funds, aiming to prevent conflicts of interest and fraud while ensuring that the fund operates with transparency. The same legal framework has been used by REX Shares and Osprey Funds for their other ETFs, including the REX-Osprey Solana Staking ETF launched earlier in June.

This regulatory approach is a significant step for the cryptocurrency sector, which has faced scrutiny from regulatory bodies in the past. By registering under this legal structure, the firms hope to offer a secure and compliant investment vehicle for XRP holders. This move also signals an increased willingness from the SEC to embrace crypto-based ETFs under proper regulatory frameworks.

Upcoming Dogecoin ETF Launch

In addition to the XRP-focused ETF, REX Shares and Osprey Funds are also preparing to launch the REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF (DOJE). This ETF will follow a similar investment structure, providing investors with exposure to Dogecoin, a widely recognized digital currency. The Dogecoin ETF was initially set to launch earlier in September, but the launch date has now been moved to September 18.

The REX-Osprey Dogecoin ETF will operate similarly to the XRP fund, offering a mix of direct asset holdings and ETF investments. While the exact details of the fund’s allocation are still pending, it is expected to bring Dogecoin into a more accessible and regulated investment space.

Growing Acceptance of Crypto ETFs

The launch of both the XRP and Dogecoin ETFs comes at a time when the SEC has shown a friendlier stance toward cryptocurrency ETFs. Earlier this year, the agency approved orders allowing the listing and trading of spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. These regulatory moves indicate a shift in the SEC’s approach to cryptocurrency investment vehicles, creating a more favorable environment for further crypto ETFs to enter the market.

In the past, several attempts to launch spot XRP ETFs have been blocked, largely due to concerns over market manipulation and the overall regulatory environment. However, with the new SEC rulings and a growing interest in crypto assets, the XRP and Dogecoin ETFs from REX Shares and Osprey Funds may pave the way for more cryptocurrency-related investment products to become available.

The upcoming launch of the REX-Osprey XRP and Dogecoin ETFs is being watched closely by investors and industry professionals alike, as it represents a milestone for the cryptocurrency market. With both funds expected to go live on September 18, the launch could offer new opportunities for those looking to invest in digital assets through a regulated and transparent platform.

The post REX-Osprey Unveils Dogecoin and XRP ETFs for Launch on September 18 appeared first on CoinCentral.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

The post Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Ethereum Foundation has announced a dedicated AI team to make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AI agents and the emerging machine economy. Davide Crapis, a research scientist, will lead the team working closely with the Foundation’s Protocol and Ecosystem arms.  The Foundation revealed that the dAI Team will focus on two primary goals. The first is to give AI agents and robots mechanisms to pay, coordinate, and follow rules without intermediaries, which it described as the AI Economy on Ethereum. The second is to ensure AI development does not become dependent on a few centralized platforms by promoting open, verifiable, and censorship-resistant alternatives, which it described as the Decentralized AI Stack.  Ethereum aims to build an AI economy with the dAI Team Davide Crapis, the team’s lead research scientist, revealed in a post that the group aims to bridge the gap between blockchain and AI agents. He noted that AI will be a big part of all humanity and the future of Ethereum usage. He described AI as a new frontier for Ethereum compared to earlier waves of DeFi. He also pledged that the team will build technology and support the interoperability of AI agents on-chain.  We’re starting a new AI Team at the Ethereum Foundation (the dAI Team).Our mission: make Ethereum the preferred settlement and coordination layer for AIs and the machine economy. The team will focus on two main areas:– AI Economy on Ethereum = giving AI agents and robots ways… pic.twitter.com/9sWVS4dp0K — Davide Crapis (@DavideCrapis) September 15, 2025 The dAI Team will focus on the ERC-8004 standard, which allows AI agents to be discoverable, verifiable, and transactable across the Ethereum ecosystem. The standard is expected to be completed by November, and the final form will be presented at Devconnect in Buenos Aires. The…
Waves
WAVES$1.1323-3.51%
Hyperbridge
BRIDGE$0.12866+543.30%
FORM
FORM$2.1508-5.52%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/16 04:47
Share
Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

To repay the victims of the hack, Nemo Protocol issues $NEMO debt tokens to pay off 2.6M. Users are provided with 1.1 tokens pegged to losses; recovery will be based on the recovery rate of the fund. Nemo Protocol has also announced an ambitious debt token issuance to compensate customers who were caught up in […] The post Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.001289-16.87%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01355-7.57%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01858-10.32%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/16 05:00
Share
Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE Holds Near $0.25 as SHIB and MAGACOIN FINANCE Lead Meme Coin Recovery

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE Holds Near $0.25 as SHIB and MAGACOIN FINANCE Lead Meme Coin Recovery

Dogecoin (DOGE) holds near $0.25 price as Shiba Inu (SHIB) eyes breakout and MAGACOIN FINANCE rises as a new meme coin to buy.
NEAR
NEAR$2.622-3.99%
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001303-5.57%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000555-7.65%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/09/16 05:05
Share

Trending News

More

Ethereum Foundation launches AI team to build an AI settlement layer

Nemo Protocol Unveils $NEOM Debt Tokens for $2.6M Hack Victims

Dogecoin Price Forecast: DOGE Holds Near $0.25 as SHIB and MAGACOIN FINANCE Lead Meme Coin Recovery

Stablecoin Caps by Bank of England Plunge Cryptos into the Storm.

MetaMask integrates Transak: in-app stablecoins at nearly 1:1 rate in the USA and Europe — what’s changing