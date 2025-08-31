‘Rich Dad, Poor Dad’ Author Kiyosaki Clarifies Why Bitcoin Is Long-Term Hold

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/31 21:11
Robert Kiyosaki, the author of the personal finance classic “Rich Dad, Poor Dad,” thinks Bitcoin isn’t any different from gold and silver — meaning it’s an asset to buy and hold for the long term in his book.

For Kiyosaki, buying all three and not selling them much is the way to go, because he sees Bitcoin as a way to store value, not as something to trade or speculate on for short-term gains.

The remark links Bitcoin to the two metals Kiyosaki sees as crucial for wealth preservation. For years, he has warned about fiat currencies’ declining reliability, pointing to inflation, rising debt and government mismanagement as reasons to hold assets outside the monetary system.

Including Bitcoin in this group shows he sees the cryptocurrency as a durable, credible asset with a role that extends well beyond price action.

Lesson

This comment comes from Kiyosaki’s repeated criticism of educators and promoters who, as he puts it, “talk their book” by masking sales tactics as financial advice. While he did make a distinction between marketing and education, his note on Bitcoin really stood out.

It doesn’t have anything to do with a product or a course, just his personal strategy: accumulate and hold.

Basically saying, Kiyosaki doesn’t see Bitcoin as a way to make a quick buck by timing the market. Bitcoin for him is “people’s money” put in the same category as gold and silver, which he has always said are a good hedge against the downsides of fiat money and the long-term erosion of trust in paper currency.

Source: https://u.today/rich-dad-poor-dad-author-kiyosaki-clarifies-why-bitcoin-is-long-term-hold

Coinstats2025/08/31 20:11
PANews2025/06/21 08:30
Coindoo2025/08/31 21:01
