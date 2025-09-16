Ripple CEO Explains How XRP Settles in Just 3 Seconds Compared to Banks

TLDR

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse explained that XRP transactions settle in just three seconds.

Garlinghouse clarified that Ripple does not directly provide liquidity but offers technology to access available liquidity.

A banker shared his experience of a 24-hour settlement time and a $10 fee for international transfers.

Garlinghouse emphasized the vast liquidity in the digital asset market, including XRP, Bitcoin, and Ether.

The conversation highlighted the difference in efficiency between traditional banking and digital assets like XRP.

Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse responded to a question about liquidity and payment systems in a recent conversation with a banker. The discussion highlighted the efficiency of Ripple’s technology, especially compared to traditional banking methods. The banker had shared his experience with long settlement times and fees while working at the Bank of England.

Ripple CEO Explains XRP’s Role in Liquidity

The banker began by describing a situation during his fellowship at the Bank of England. He explained that transferring money from the Bank of England to Centendaire UK took 24 hours and incurred a $10 fee. The banker also pointed out that this transaction was uninsured, which could pose risks for lower-income people relying on such payment systems.

The banker then asked Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse about Ripple’s role in providing liquidity. He inquired if Ripple’s involvement in facilitating liquidity might expose the system to vulnerabilities, such as a run on liquidity. Garlinghouse clarified that Ripple does not directly provide liquidity but instead provides the tools to access existing liquidity in the market.

Garlinghouse explained that Ripple’s technology connects participants to the $50 billion liquidity available across multiple digital assets. He emphasized the scale of liquidity in the digital asset market, including XRP, Bitcoin, and Ether. According to Garlinghouse, this market depth ensures liquidity is never dependent on a single platform.

XRP’s Speed Compared to Traditional Transfers

Brad Garlinghouse responded to the banker’s concerns by highlighting XRP’s rapid transaction speed. He emphasized that XRP transactions settle in just three seconds, which contrasts sharply with the 24-hour settlement time the banker mentioned.

The Ripple CEO’s comments illustrated the significant difference between digital assets and traditional payment systems. Traditional banking methods can often take days to process payments, especially across borders. Garlinghouse pointed out that XRP’s speed offers an efficient alternative to these outdated systems.

Ripple’s commitment to enhancing financial infrastructure stood clear during this exchange. The CEO stressed that the digital asset market’s liquidity and speed provide advantages traditional banking can’t match. Ripple’s technology, led by Garlinghouse, continues to drive innovation within the financial sector.

