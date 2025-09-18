Ripple Collaborates with DBS and Franklin Templeton to Introduce RLUSD-Backed Trading and Lending Solutions

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/18 19:00
Moonveil
MORE$0.08821+1.19%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.0171-2.06%

Ripple partners with DBS and Franklin Templeton to launch RLUSD-backed trading and lending solutions for institutional investors.

 

Ripple has teamed up with DBS and Franklin Templeton to launch a new trading and lending platform powered by Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. This collaboration aims to create a more efficient financial ecosystem for institutional investors. 

Through this partnership, clients can now use RLUSD and tokenized money market funds to manage portfolios and access liquidity in real-time.

New Partnership Brings Real-Time Trading and Lending Solutions

In a recent press release, Ripple revealed a partnership with DBS and Franklin Templeton, set to bring innovative trading and lending solutions to the financial market. 

The partnership involves the listing of Franklin Templeton’s tokenized money market product, sgBENJI. Additionally, it is alongside Ripple’s RLUSD on the DBS Digital Exchange (DDEx). 

This offers institutional clients the ability to trade between RLUSD and yield-bearing tokens in real-time. Besides, it also enables easy portfolio rebalancing, allowing clients to earn returns during market fluctuations.

The collaboration also explores lending opportunities where clients can pledge sgBENJI tokens as collateral to access liquidity. DBS will serve as the custodian for these pledged assets and facilitate repos and credit lines through the bank or third-party platforms.

RLUSD Stablecoin Enhances Portfolio Management

Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin plays a central role in this collaboration, providing investors with a solution for managing volatility while earning yields. 

By using RLUSD, clients can easily switch between stable, cash-like holdings and yield-generating products. This provides a way to mitigate risk and enhance returns, particularly in volatile market conditions.

Franklin Templeton’s decision to issue sgBENJI on the XRP Ledger further boosts the project’s credibility. The XRP Ledger’s high throughput, low costs, and reliability make it an ideal platform for issuing tokenized securities. 

This move also enhances the interoperability of digital securities, helping investors manage their portfolios with greater flexibility.

Ripple, DBS, and Franklin Templeton: A Step Toward Tokenized Assets

This partnership marks an important step in the growing trend of tokenizing traditional assets. By incorporating RLUSD and sgBENJI tokens, Ripple, DBS, and Franklin Templeton are setting the stage for institutional investors to gain more access to digital liquidity, risk management, and yield generation.

The collaboration represents a new era of financial innovation where digital assets and traditional finance are closely integrated. As Nigel Khakoo, Ripple’s Global Head of Trading and Markets, noted, this partnership lets investors rebalance portfolios within one ecosystem. It also unlocks greater capital efficiency and liquidity.

This project also follows Ripple’s broader strategy to establish RLUSD as a global settlement currency, with plans to expand its use in African markets.

Through this collaboration, Ripple, DBS, and Franklin Templeton aim to offer more streamlined and efficient services for institutional investors looking to leverage the potential of digital assets.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

PANews reported on August 15 that according to Solid Intel , the Federal Reserve has officially withdrawn the prior notification requirements and related regulatory guidelines for banks' cryptocurrency-related activities.
Share
PANews2025/08/16 00:05
Share
After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

The post After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 18 September 2025 | 13:26 What if you could go back in time and grab Solana under $1 before it exploded to hundreds? That kind of regret has created countless crypto millionaire stories—and now history is setting up to repeat. BlockchainFX ($BFX) is shaping up as the best crypto presale of 2025, already live, generating revenue, and rewarding early buyers with daily USDT payouts. Meanwhile, coins like Solana are trading above $230, far beyond their presale glory days. This is not just hype—it’s a new crypto presale 2025 with real utility, a working product, and financial incentives that scream urgency. Those who act now could lock in life-changing gains before prices climb higher. Secure your $BFX today—don’t miss your second chance at a 1000x potential presale. BlockchainFX Presale: Why This Could Be the Next 100x Crypto of 2025 BlockchainFX isn’t a whitepaper dream—it’s a live trading super app combining crypto, stocks, forex, and commodities in one place. With 10,000+ daily users, a CertiK audit, and millions already processed in trading volume, BFX is backed by proof, not promises. The presale started at just $0.01. That chance is gone—today it trades at $0.024, with scheduled price increases every Monday until the confirmed launch at $0.05. Over $7.5 million has been raised from nearly 10,000 participants, all chasing explosive presale profits. The rewards are unmatched: up to 70% of platform fees redistributed daily as USDT, generating 4–7% per day returns and 90% APY even during presale. Token holders also unlock BFX Visa cards for real-world spending. Add in a $500,000 giveaway contest and listings confirmed on five centralized exchanges, and the urgency becomes crystal clear. Forecasts project $0.10–$0.25 post-launch, with long-term upside potentially crossing $1. A $5,000 entry at today’s price could balloon into over $200,000 if long-term targets play…
1
1$0.00422+322.00%
Threshold
T$0.01726+3.29%
RealLink
REAL$0.06485+1.96%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 18:32
Share
Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Nasdaq-listed Caliber ( CWD ) announced it had purchased 278,011 Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens for approximately $ 6.5 million, at an average price of $ 23.38 per token. This is the second LINK acquisition under its Digital Asset Treasury ( DAT ) strategy, bringing its total LINK holdings to $ 6.7 million, making it one of the largest public holders. Caliber stated it will continue to increase its LINK holdings and will make acquisitions through existing funds and equity instruments.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0143+6.47%
Chainlink
LINK$24.12+5.23%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Share
PANews2025/09/18 19:55
Share

Trending News

More

Federal Reserve removes special regulatory requirements for banks' crypto activities

After Solana’s Surge, BlockchainFX Steps In – Where the Next Wave of Crypto Millionaires Will Come From in 2025

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!

Sneak peek: blockchain meets contemporary art at Tezos Berlin