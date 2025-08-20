Ripple Provides $300 million Credit Line to SWLMiner Ahead of IPO

SWL Miner, , has secured a $300 million credit line from Ripple as it moves closer to its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company revealed the deal in its FCA filing on August 15, giving investors insight into its financial preparations.

The filing also notes that once borrowing exceeds $300 million, SWL Miner can use Ripple’s dollar-backed stablecoin, RLUSD, for repayment.

Analysts think the partnership could help RLUSD get noticed more while also showing investors that SWL Miner has extra funds to fall back on.

With Ripple providing SWLMiner with a $300 million line of credit ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), SWLMiner is thriving, helping investors turn XRP into a steady daily income — without any mining equipment or technical skills.

SWLMiner is a green cloud mining platform registered in the U.K., running over 100 farms powered entirely by renewable energy worldwide. Using smart AI technology, SWLMine makes it easy to turn cryptocurrencies like XRP, BTC, ETH, and USDT into steady mining profits with very little effort.

How It Works

Sample Mining Contracts

BTC Basic Plan [Trial] – $100 for 2 days / Total return: $106

– $100 for 2 days / Total return: $106 LTC Classic Plan – $5,000 for 24 days / Total return: $6,716

– $5,000 for 24 days / Total return: $6,716 BTC Advanced Plan – $50,000 for 45 days / Total return: $89,375

– $50,000 for 45 days / Total return: $89,375 BTC Super Plan – $300,000 for 47 days / Total return: $567,900

Why SWL Miner?

Beginner-Friendly – No hardware required, just sign up and start.

– No hardware required, just sign up and start. Flexible Options – Multiple plans for every budget and timeline.

– Multiple plans for every budget and timeline. Eco-Friendly – 100% powered by solar, hydro, and wind energy.

– 100% powered by solar, hydro, and wind energy. Secure & Reliable – Enterprise-grade encryption and wallet protection.

– Enterprise-grade encryption and wallet protection. Daily Payouts – Earnings every 24 hours, withdraw or reinvest anytime.

– Earnings every 24 hours, withdraw or reinvest anytime. Risk-Free Start – Enjoy $15 in free mining credits as a new user.

The Bigger Picture

Ripple and its support for the stablecoin RLUSD pave the way for further development. With SWL Miner providing a sustainable and convenient way to earn passive income, blockchain is entering a new era—one where finance and real-world utility truly intersect.

The next big opportunity is here: XRP, RWA tokenization, and green cloud mining.



Ready to start earning daily XRP? Visit SWLMiner.com and claim your $15 free mining credit today. Available on iOS and Android.