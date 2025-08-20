Ripple Provides $300 million Credit Line to SWLMiner Ahead of IPO

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/20 19:42
Sidekick
K$0.2223+2.72%
U
U$0.01894-8.94%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,287.95-1.77%
GET
GET$0.011002-2.89%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1001+0.93%

SWL Miner, , has secured a $300 million credit line from Ripple as it moves closer to its Initial Public Offering (IPO). The company revealed the deal in its  FCA filing on August 15, giving investors insight into its financial preparations.

The filing also notes that once borrowing exceeds $300 million, SWL Miner can use Ripple’s dollar-backed stablecoin, RLUSD, for repayment. 

 Analysts think the partnership could help RLUSD get noticed more while also showing investors that SWL Miner has extra funds to fall back on.

With Ripple providing SWLMiner with a $300 million line of credit ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), SWLMiner is thriving, helping investors turn XRP into a steady daily income — without any mining equipment or technical skills.

SWLMiner is a green cloud mining platform registered in the U.K., running over 100 farms powered entirely by renewable energy worldwide. Using smart AI technology, SWLMine makes it easy to turn cryptocurrencies like XRP, BTC, ETH, and USDT into steady mining profits with very little effort.

How It Works

Sample Mining Contracts

  • BTC Basic Plan [Trial] – $100 for 2 days / Total return: $106
  • LTC Classic Plan – $5,000 for 24 days / Total return: $6,716
  • BTC Advanced Plan – $50,000 for 45 days / Total return: $89,375
  • BTC Super Plan – $300,000 for 47 days / Total return: $567,900

Why SWL Miner?

  • Beginner-Friendly – No hardware required, just sign up and start.
  • Flexible Options – Multiple plans for every budget and timeline.
  • Eco-Friendly – 100% powered by solar, hydro, and wind energy.
  • Secure & Reliable – Enterprise-grade encryption and wallet protection.
  • Daily Payouts – Earnings every 24 hours, withdraw or reinvest anytime.
  • Risk-Free Start – Enjoy $15 in free mining credits as a new user.

The Bigger Picture

Ripple and its support for the stablecoin RLUSD pave the way for further development. With SWL Miner providing a sustainable and convenient way to earn passive income, blockchain is entering a new era—one where finance and real-world utility truly intersect.

The next big opportunity is here: XRP, RWA tokenization, and green cloud mining.


Ready to start earning daily XRP? Visit SWLMiner.com and claim your $15 free mining credit today. Available on iOS and Android.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is part of a sponsored/press release/paid content, intended solely for promotional purposes. Readers are advised to exercise caution and conduct their own research before taking any action related to the content on this page or the company. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses or damages incurred as a result of or in connection with the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned.

Source: https://coinedition.com/ripple-provides-300-million-credit-line-to-swlminer-ahead-of-ipo/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Funds are mainly concentrated in RWA, payment and infra; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completed the fundraising of US$222 million for its second fund.
SEED
SEED$0.001036+0.58%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000076-3.79%
FUND
FUND$0.0246--%
Share
PANews2025/05/05 11:31
Share
Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US

Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US

The Cyberpolice Department of the National Police of Ukraine announced the detention in Kyiv of a 33-year-old foreigner wanted by the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for large-scale cyber attacks. According to the law enforcement agency, the detainee was one of the key members of an international hacker group that caused more than UAH […] Сообщение Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US появились сначала на INCRYPTED .
Moonveil
MORE$0.10012+0.84%
CyberConnect
CYBER$2.2154-4.92%
Share
Incrypted2025/06/19 15:11
Share
Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

ADA struggles near $1, LINK remains 54% off ATH, yet Remittix secures $20M and PayFi buzz, with analysts eyeing 100x growth in this bull cycle.
NEAR
NEAR$2.455-2.42%
Threshold
T$0.01585-3.41%
Chainlink
LINK$24.98+1.66%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/20 20:20
Share

Trending News

More

Financing Weekly Report | 13 public financing events; Privacy blockchain Miden completes $25 million seed round, led by a16z Crypto and others

Ukraine’s cyberpolice extradited crypto criminal from FBI’s international wanted list to the US

Cardano & Chainlink Can’t Keep Up, Remittix (RTX) Just Became the $20M PayFi Phenomenon

Trump-Connected Thumzup Media Dives Into Crypto Mining With Dogehash Deal

Solana and ADA Consolidate While Rollblock’s Presale Momentum Accelerates