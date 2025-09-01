Ripple unveils RLUSD platform demo supporting 50 global markets

TLDR

Ripple’s RLUSD demo enables cross-border payments in over 50 countries.

enables Users can convert RLUSD into local currencies before final payment.

The platform includes real-time rates, reporting, and tracking tools.

RLUSD is now available in Japan after a $24 million stablecoin mint.

Ripple has released a demo of its payment platform featuring the RLUSD stablecoin, which is now accessible in over 50 countries. The company aims to show how businesses can use RLUSD for real-time global transactions. This early preview lets users experience how the system works, from asset conversion to settlement and tracking, across international markets.

RLUSD Demo Platform Launches with Global Reach

Ripple has launched a demonstration of its stablecoin-based payments platform, supporting transactions in more than 50 countries. The demo is now live on Ripple’s official website, where users can explore the product’s features and functions.

The stablecoin used in the demo is RLUSD, Ripple’s USD-backed asset. It allows businesses to settle transactions globally while converting between digital assets and local currencies. The platform supports conversion to traditional money such as the British pound and provides live exchange rates during the payment process.

According to Ripple senior director Reece Merrick, “Team @Ripple has put together a demo of our Ripple Payments product on our website.” He shared the link through his official X account on August 30, 2025.

The platform aims to support institutional clients who deal with high-volume, cross-border payments. The interface provides balances in USD and RLUSD, and also includes transaction history, real-time conversion data, and payout options.

Real-Time Reporting and Payment Tracking Features

The demo showcases a detailed dashboard designed to help users manage and track payments as they are processed. It includes real-time reporting tools, live exchange rates, and beneficiary management options.

Businesses using the platform can initiate payments in RLUSD, convert them to local currency, and track the entire process within the system. The dashboard ensures transparency and control, showing updated rates and payment statuses in one place.

In the demonstration, users can view how funds are converted before being sent. This includes RLUSD being changed into fiat currencies like GBP or JPY, depending on the recipient’s country. The platform supports payout across major markets, offering faster settlements than traditional systems.

The company has also added support for RLUSD in Japan following a recent $24 million mint. This extends its use beyond the U.S. and builds a wider global infrastructure for RLUSD-based settlements.

Enterprise Focus and Integration with Other Platforms

Ripple is positioning its RLUSD platform for corporate and institutional use, offering tools that simplify how businesses send and receive money internationally. The goal is to reduce time and cost in cross-border settlements.

The company also announced that RLUSD is now available on Aave’s Horizon RWA Market. This expands its presence from enterprise payments into decentralized finance, opening new use cases for RLUSD outside the Ripple ecosystem.

The demo highlights the simplicity of converting between stablecoin and fiat, which may help companies improve their payment flows. With this platform, Ripple provides a tool that shows businesses how stablecoins can fit into current financial processes.

The public demo helps users understand the system before it becomes widely available. By making it accessible on the official Ripple site, the company is inviting more feedback and visibility for RLUSD.

Ripple continues to develop enterprise-focused tools and this latest launch is part of its ongoing move into digital payment services. The company has not yet shared a timeline for full product release.

