Ripple’s RLUSD Launches on Aave’s Horizon RWA Market

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 08:18
Threshold
T$0.01633+1.17%
RealLink
REAL$0.05776-0.12%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10103-0.92%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9998+0.01%
Movement
MOVE$0.1234+0.40%
AaveToken
AAVE$321.6-3.42%
Allo
RWA$0.005547-1.92%

Ripple has gone one step further with its DeFi objectives following the inclusion of RLUSD into Aave’s Horizon. The move enables tokenized products to be used as collateral and allows liquidity to flow more efficiently across digital markets. Both firms presented the launch as a major step in bringing institutional-grade products into open finance.

Aave’s Horizon RWA Market Launches on Ethereum with Ripple’s RLUSD as Core Collateral

Aave announced that its Horizon Real World Asset (RWA) market is live on Ethereum, giving investors the chance to earn yield from institutional borrowers. It is designed to work with tokenized physical assets and can be of utility in decentralized finance applications.

Ripple emphasized that the RLUSD is the major component of this market reinforcing the significance of tokenized assets in daily transactions. After the assets are deposited, they are added to specific pools of RWA available to institutional borrowers. Notably, the platform enables liquidity providers to earn an interest, and RLUSD is among the other stablecoins such as USDC and GHO owned by Aave.

With the availability of RLUSD on this platform, firms now have the freedom to send funds with ease. Also, they will be doing so without disobeying onchain regulations. This offers an additional efficiency to the digital asset market. In addition, it follows the long-term ambitions of Ripple and the Aave lending ecosystem.

Aave noted that the design also supports the permissionless supply of stablecoins. Hence, this makes it possible to connect wider DeFi markets with traditional financial products.

This marks an important move, offering banks, funds, and institutions simpler access to DeFi markets, especially as the OCC permits bank stablecoin partnerships. Institutions are able to borrow and lend with tokenized real-world assets and retail investors obtain indirect exposure via liquidity pools.

Ripple and Aave Target Trillion-Dollar Tokenized Asset Space

The collaboration represents the emerging convergence between traditional finance and decentralized protocols. RLUSD’s recent expansion into Japan, where $24 million was minted in a week, further illustrates this global push

Tokenized RWAs are predicted to be a key blockchain driver, forecasted to reach trillion-dollar valuations within years. By connecting RLUSD with an appropriate lending platform, Ripple hopes to ensure its stablecoin is a central link between the two markets.

The development shows that DeFi adoption is getting beyond pilots into real capital-ready systems. Both companies are seeking to be at the center of this change.

Paul

Paul Adedoyin is a crypto journalist with 4+ years experience who provides timely news, in-depth research, and insightful content to inform and empower his audience. His works have been featured on sites such as CryptoMode, CryptoNewsFlash among others.
He holds a degree in Geophysics from OAU, Nigeria. When he’s not writing, he loves watching soccer and reading educative journals.
He can be reached via [email protected]

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/ripples-rlusd-launches-on-aaves-horizon-rwa-market/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

PANews reported on August 28th that according to Opensea's official announcement, Azuki founder Zagabond shared the original intentions of the Azuki project and its future development direction in an interview. Zagabond stated that Azuki aims to introduce tokenization into mainstream culture through storytelling and character IP, while also promoting user-generated content through the "Garden" community. Zagabond also outlined the vision for Animecoin, a token designed to reward long-term supporters of anime culture and independent creators, while fostering an open anime universe. He also revealed that Azuki is developing the Anime.com platform to foster interaction among anime fans. Azuki recently released a starter set for its trading card game, which has received positive market feedback, and the team plans to further expand the series. Furthermore, Azuki is preparing a major new project, expected to launch later this year. Regarding the future of the NFT industry, Zagabond believes that its evolution direction lies in practicality rather than price fluctuations, emphasizing the potential of NFT as a tool for creative expression and construction. Earlier news, Azuki cooperated with OpenSea to release Mizuki short films as ERC-1155 collectibles .
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.0144-1.17%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01325-0.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.018262-2.83%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 09:44
Share
Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

PANews reported on August 28 that the crypto asset lending platform Ledn and the Swiss crypto bank Sygnum have completed the refinancing of a $50 million Bitcoin mortgage loan. The loan was twice oversubscribed, and part of the loan was tokenized through its Desygnate platform.
Particl
PART$0.1864-0.21%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06813+5.84%
Share
PANews2025/08/28 08:55
Share
BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

PANews reported on June 23 that according to Lookonchain, BlackRock transferred 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime about 50 minutes ago, worth about 18.4 million US dollars. This is the first
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0668+8.61%
Ethereum
ETH$4,512.86-1.35%
Share
PANews2025/06/23 19:16
Share

Trending News

More

Azuki founder: A big new project will be launched later this year

Swiss crypto bank Sygnum and lending platform Ledn complete $50 million in Bitcoin-collateralized loan refinancing

BlackRock transfers 8,172 ETH to Coinbase Prime, suspected of preparing to sell

Guoxiong Capital plans to invest 200 million yuan in Web3.0 and cryptocurrency asset fields

Karsa, a virtual account for US dollar wallet incubated by Y Combinator, is officially launched