The post RLUSD Settlement Goes Live in Securitize Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s RLUSD now live in Securitize tokenized treasury markets. BlackRock’s “BUIDD” and VanEck’s “VILL” funds integrated with RLUSD. RLUSD enables instant liquidity, atomic settlement, and 24/7 transfers. Ripple’s regulated stablecoin RLUSD is now live in tokenized US Treasury markets through a strategic integration with Securitize, marking a significant advancement for real-world assets (RWAs) on blockchain. With RLUSD liquidity now live for BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL, our CEO @CarlosDomingo spoke with @therollupco to unpack new utility for tokenized Treasuries. “This partnership with Ripple brings regulated, yield-bearing assets into a system that moves with stablecoin… pic.twitter.com/bF0zKRNEUc — Securitize (@Securitize) September 25, 2025 Partnership Moves Into Deployment The Ripple–Securitize tie-up, first revealed in September, is already powering on-chain settlement. On the Rollupco podcast, Securitize CEO Carlos Domingo confirmed that RLUSD is being used across major tokenized treasury funds, including BlackRock’s BUIDD and VanEck’s VILL.  Domingo said that the integration is already enabling 24/7 liquidity and atomic settlement, a major improvement over traditional markets that rely on delayed T+2 clearing systems. Related: XRP Eyes $3.16 Breakout as Securitize Turns BUIDL/VBILL Into RLUSD 24/7 RLUSD Bridges Stablecoins and Regulated Assets Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD, is a fully regulated, 1:1 USD-backed digital dollar issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) trust charter.  It is backed by USD deposits and short-term treasuries, with a current circulation of around $740 million, as per CoinMarketCap data. With Securitize’s framework, RLUSD enables regulated, yield-bearing assets to settle and transfer with the speed and composability of stablecoins, unlocking broader DeFi integration for RWAs. Related: XRP Eyes $3.60 Breakout as ETF Inflows and RLUSD Adoption Build Case Against Bitcoin Fixing Wall Street’s Liquidity Friction Traditional finance still operates on legacy rails, with high-quality collateral like money market funds or treasuries being slow to move, especially over weekends or outside… The post RLUSD Settlement Goes Live in Securitize Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s RLUSD now live in Securitize tokenized treasury markets. BlackRock’s “BUIDD” and VanEck’s “VILL” funds integrated with RLUSD. RLUSD enables instant liquidity, atomic settlement, and 24/7 transfers. Ripple’s regulated stablecoin RLUSD is now live in tokenized US Treasury markets through a strategic integration with Securitize, marking a significant advancement for real-world assets (RWAs) on blockchain. With RLUSD liquidity now live for BlackRock’s BUIDL and VanEck’s VBILL, our CEO @CarlosDomingo spoke with @therollupco to unpack new utility for tokenized Treasuries. “This partnership with Ripple brings regulated, yield-bearing assets into a system that moves with stablecoin… pic.twitter.com/bF0zKRNEUc — Securitize (@Securitize) September 25, 2025 Partnership Moves Into Deployment The Ripple–Securitize tie-up, first revealed in September, is already powering on-chain settlement. On the Rollupco podcast, Securitize CEO Carlos Domingo confirmed that RLUSD is being used across major tokenized treasury funds, including BlackRock’s BUIDD and VanEck’s VILL.  Domingo said that the integration is already enabling 24/7 liquidity and atomic settlement, a major improvement over traditional markets that rely on delayed T+2 clearing systems. Related: XRP Eyes $3.16 Breakout as Securitize Turns BUIDL/VBILL Into RLUSD 24/7 RLUSD Bridges Stablecoins and Regulated Assets Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD, is a fully regulated, 1:1 USD-backed digital dollar issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) trust charter.  It is backed by USD deposits and short-term treasuries, with a current circulation of around $740 million, as per CoinMarketCap data. With Securitize’s framework, RLUSD enables regulated, yield-bearing assets to settle and transfer with the speed and composability of stablecoins, unlocking broader DeFi integration for RWAs. Related: XRP Eyes $3.60 Breakout as ETF Inflows and RLUSD Adoption Build Case Against Bitcoin Fixing Wall Street’s Liquidity Friction Traditional finance still operates on legacy rails, with high-quality collateral like money market funds or treasuries being slow to move, especially over weekends or outside…

RLUSD Settlement Goes Live in Securitize Treasury

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 21:22
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01654+4.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015158-5.11%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00504-9.67%
RealLink
REAL$0.06349+3.10%
Major
MAJOR$0.12015-7.39%
  • Ripple’s RLUSD now live in Securitize tokenized treasury markets.
  • BlackRock’s “BUIDD” and VanEck’s “VILL” funds integrated with RLUSD.
  • RLUSD enables instant liquidity, atomic settlement, and 24/7 transfers.

Ripple’s regulated stablecoin RLUSD is now live in tokenized US Treasury markets through a strategic integration with Securitize, marking a significant advancement for real-world assets (RWAs) on blockchain.

Partnership Moves Into Deployment

The Ripple–Securitize tie-up, first revealed in September, is already powering on-chain settlement. On the Rollupco podcast, Securitize CEO Carlos Domingo confirmed that RLUSD is being used across major tokenized treasury funds, including BlackRock’s BUIDD and VanEck’s VILL. 

Domingo said that the integration is already enabling 24/7 liquidity and atomic settlement, a major improvement over traditional markets that rely on delayed T+2 clearing systems.

Related: XRP Eyes $3.16 Breakout as Securitize Turns BUIDL/VBILL Into RLUSD 24/7

RLUSD Bridges Stablecoins and Regulated Assets

Ripple’s stablecoin, RLUSD, is a fully regulated, 1:1 USD-backed digital dollar issued under a New York Department of Financial Services (NYDFS) trust charter. 

It is backed by USD deposits and short-term treasuries, with a current circulation of around $740 million, as per CoinMarketCap data.

With Securitize’s framework, RLUSD enables regulated, yield-bearing assets to settle and transfer with the speed and composability of stablecoins, unlocking broader DeFi integration for RWAs.

Related: XRP Eyes $3.60 Breakout as ETF Inflows and RLUSD Adoption Build Case Against Bitcoin

Fixing Wall Street’s Liquidity Friction

Traditional finance still operates on legacy rails, with high-quality collateral like money market funds or treasuries being slow to move, especially over weekends or outside trading hours. According to Domingo, RLUSD solves this problem:

Tokenized treasuries provide high-quality assets that now move at the speed of stablecoins, Domingo said, noting a massive shift in how institutions manage liquidity and collateral.

Ripple’s Expanding Role in Institutional Blockchain

Ripple has long been known for its payments infrastructure and XRP Ledger, but its strategy has shifted to building full-stack blockchain finance tools. 

The company launched RLUSD to support regulated, on-chain financial operations; acquired a prime brokerage firm to serve institutional clients; and Invested in Securitize back in 2018.

What’s Next?

As institutions explore RWAs and blockchain-based finance, the Securitize–Ripple collaboration offers a working model for how regulated assets and digital dollars can co-exist seamlessly.

It’s about growing the “pie,” Domingo concluded, adding that the more stablecoins are used, the more tokenized assets will be adopted.

With RLUSD now live in tokenized treasury funds, the stage is set for more integrations and potentially wider stablecoin use across traditional markets.

Disclaimer: The information presented in this article is for informational and educational purposes only. The article does not constitute financial advice or advice of any kind. Coin Edition is not responsible for any losses incurred as a result of the utilization of content, products, or services mentioned. Readers are advised to exercise caution before taking any action related to the company.

Source: https://coinedition.com/rlusd-settlement-goes-live-in-securitize-treasury/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Globenewswire, Grayscale announced that Grayscale Near Trust has begun trading on the U.S. secondary market OTCQB operated by OTC Markets Group Inc. under the code GSNR.
NEAR
NEAR$2.721-5.19%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004106+1.18%
FUND
FUND$0.0188+9.62%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 21:08
Share
Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

PANews reported on September 26th that, according to Jinshi, CNBC commented that US core PCE inflation remained largely stable in August, which may allow the Federal Reserve to maintain its previously planned pace of interest rate cuts. The US Department of Commerce reported on Friday that the PCE price index rose 0.3% month-over-month in August, bringing the overall annualized inflation rate to 2.7%. The more closely watched core PCE price index, excluding food and energy, rose 0.2% month-over-month, bringing the annualized rate to 2.9%. Although the Fed's inflation target is 2%, these data are unlikely to change the course of policymakers, who stated last week that they expected two more 25 basis point rate cuts before the end of the year.
Core DAO
CORE$0.3747-2.65%
MAY
MAY$0.0379-1.37%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.054-4.26%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 20:48
Share
Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

PANews reported on September 26th that Mira announced on the X platform that due to excessive traffic, the server crashed and token claims are now open through a backup link. Officials also released query and claim links, and reminded users to only trust information released by the official Mira Network and Mira Foundation accounts.
Mira
MIRA$1.56+212.00%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01154-2.12%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00504-9.67%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 21:27
Share

Trending News

More

Grayscale’s Near Trust Fund is now available for trading on the secondary market OTCQB

Analysis: August core PCE data supports gradual easing, the Fed's rate cut pace will remain unchanged

Mira: Token claiming is now open via the backup link

Huma Finance: The second round of airdrops for the first quarter is now live

Mira: The airdrop claiming website is temporarily inaccessible and we are working hard to fix it.