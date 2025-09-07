Robinhood Breaks Into the S&P 500 Alongside AppLovin, Emcor

Key Highlights

Robinhood joins S&P 500, boosting liquidity and recognition.

AppLovin and Emcor replace MarketAxess, Caesars, Enphase.

Robinhood shares surge 7% after-hours on the announcement.

Robinhood Joins the S&P 500: What It Means

Trading platform Robinhood Markets Inc. will officially join the S&P 500 stock index on September 22, 2025, marking a major turning point for a company that rose to fame during the pandemic’s retail investor boom. The update was confirmed by S&P Dow Jones Indices and reported by Bloomberg.

Alongside Robinhood, AppLovin Corp. and Emcor Group Inc. will also be added, replacing MarketAxess Holdings Inc., Caesars Entertainment Inc., and Enphase Energy Inc.

Robinhood’s Shares Jump After the News

The announcement immediately boosted investor confidence.

Robinhood shares surged more than 7% in after-hours trading.

in after-hours trading. AppLovin rose 7.5%, while Emcor gained 2.5%.

Robinhood Markets Inc HOOD. Source: CNBC/Nasdaq

Founded in 2013 by Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt, Robinhood revolutionized investing with its commission-free trading and easy-to-use app. The platform became a household name during the GameStop and AMC “meme stock” frenzy.

Why Robinhood’s Inclusion Matters

Robinhood gains greater liquidity and visibility , as index funds and pensions will now automatically include its shares.

, as index funds and pensions will now automatically include its shares. The company joins other crypto-focused players already in the index, such as Coinbase Global Inc. and Block Inc.

already in the index, such as and Block Inc. This inclusion could help broaden its investor base and strengthen long-term credibility.

Robinhood manages billions in client assets across stocks, options, and cryptocurrencies. Its entry into the S&P 500 not only validates the company’s market presence but also reflects how retail trading and crypto adoption have reshaped modern finance.

In May, Coinbase became the first-ever crypto exchange to be added to the S&P 500, further signaling Wall Street’s shift toward digital assets.