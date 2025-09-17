Robinhood Launches Fund for Retail Access to Pre-IPO Firms

Robinhood launches the Ventures Fund I, which allows U.S. investors to purchase the stocks of private pre-IPO companies that were previously closed to the elite.

Robinhood is disrupting the world of private market investment. The well-known brokerage announced Robinhood Ventures Fund I (RVI). This is a closed-end fund that seeks to allow the average US investor to purchase the stock of private, pre-IPO companies.

This action gives the retail traders a unique opportunity to invest in what is traditionally the preserve of the rich insiders and institutions.

Robinhood Ventures Fund I has formally registered under the first registration statement to start an initial offering of its stock in the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The fund, which is managed by Robinhood Ventures DE, LLC, a new subsidiary, is aimed at a group of private companies that are front-runners in their industries.

The shares will be listed on the New York Stock Exchange with a ticker symbol RVI. These shares will eventually be traded by retail investors with the help of brokerages such as Robinhood Financial LLC.

The Private Market Opportunity Opens.

Publicly traded companies in the US have decreased from approximately 7,000 in 2000 to approximately 4,000 in 2024.

In the meantime, there has been a boom in the valuation of private firms, which today totals more than 10 trillion.

Robinhood Ventures Fund I is an effort aimed at providing more investors with access to this large and powerful private market.

According to Robinhood Chairman and CEO Vlad Tenev, it has been decades in it has been the privilege of the wealthy and institutional investors to have access to private companies.

It is possible now that ordinary investors can access opportunities previously used by the elite with Robinhood Ventures. The fund will take long-term and long-term investments, IPOs, and other industry sectors.

This is not the first time that Robinhood has released private tokenized stocks in the European Union earlier this year. Another type of innovation is Robinhood Ventures Fund I, which aims to open up the retail investor market to investment in the private market in the US.

More information can be provided on robinhood.com/ventures to interested investors who want to be updated.

Private Market Access: What It Means for Everyday Investors

Retail investors have had a difficult time accessing investment opportunities in private companies. This fund is more of a bridge fund, which gathers capital to acquire interests in start-ups of businesses and other growth companies prior to their listing.

The fund will have its portfolio diversified in the sectors of aerospace, AI, fintech, robotics, and consumer software, where it will select promising companies that are at the leading edge of technological innovation.

The fund has the advantage of having a long-term involvement in the growth of the private market by holding these investments in IPO and further.

After the SEC authorizes the registration and the shares commence trading, the retail investor will have new access to the private equity investments, and the playing field will be equalized.