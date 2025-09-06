Robinhood was included in the S&P 500 index, but Strategy's stock price fell nearly 3% after the market closed due to its omission.

PANews reported on September 6th that, according to Coindesk, Michael Saylor's Strategy (MSTR) was not included in the S&P 500 despite meeting all inclusion criteria. The company's stock price fell nearly 3% after hours on the news, erasing Friday's gains. Robinhood (HOOD) unexpectedly received inclusion in the S&P 500, sending its stock price up 7% after hours. The adjustment will take effect on September 22nd.
