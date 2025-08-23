Runesoul ARPG Integrates Imagen Network to Empower Players With Advanced Web3 AI-driven Games

By: Blockchainreporter
2025/08/23 09:00
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1251+5.56%
gaming-platform main

Imagen Network, a decentralized AI platform that combines blockchain technology with AI, today announced a strategic alliance with Runesoul ARPG, a Web3 gaming platform. With this partnership, Runesoul wants to improve the capability of its gaming ecosystem by integrating Imagen Network’s advanced AI capabilities into its real-time combat games.

Imagen Network is a decentralized AI platform operating to improve Web3 user engagement through personalized insights, content curation, and high-speed on-chain processing. Its platform focuses on transparency, flexibility, and user-focused engagements. On the other hand, Runesoul is a crypto gaming platform that integrates real-time strategy executions, dramatic, emotional battles, and endless adventures into its action games.  

Entering New Era of Web3 Gaming

By joining forces with Imagen Network, Runesoul is moving away from traditional AI models, which frequently encounter obstacles like network failures, security vulnerabilities, and centralized data control. According to the data reported today, as indicated above, Runesoul integrated Imagen’s AI decentralized infrastructure to address these challenges in its gaming ecosystem. Based on the upgrade initiative, Runesoul is prepared to revamp its network’s functionality, enhance transparency, and support user independence (control) over their data/assets.

As indicated in the announcement above, Imagen Network is an established, cutting-edge infrastructure that enables such transformations. It will drive its decentralized AI capabilities into Runesoul’s crypto gaming network to power tools that prioritize players’ creativity and digital control and ownership, without intermediaries’ involvement.

Runesoul enabled these integrated efforts into its gaming platform to bring immense benefits to its game players, providing them with advanced and engaging AI-driven tools. It leverages Imagen’s AI expertise to drive decentralized utilities connected to its gaming platform’s objectives, including offering secure, more seamless, and user-focused experiences.

Empowering Game Players

By taking advantage of Imagen’s AI proficiencies, Runesoul is bringing a new connection to its blockchain games and players. Imagen’s AI capabilities are set to transform Runesoul games into powerful AI-driven games that entertain players, reward them, and provide them with immersive experiences.

The alliance between Imagen Network and Runesoul ARPG indicates a rising trend among Web3 projects to disassociate themselves from centralized data networks. By infusing Imagen’s decentralized AI architecture, Runesoul aims to create a new form of customer-driven Web3 engagement – a model that is secure, more transparent, and provides game players with creative freedom and financial growth. 

This collaboration highlights Runesoul’s commitment to rebuilding its crypto gaming ecosystem by expanding its network performance, improving user control, and revamping data security. With this transformation, powered by Imagen’s decentralized AI architecture, Runesoul is well-positioned to improve its gaming platform’s functionality and user fulfillment.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

DeFi is still largely dominated by Ethereum and its EVM ecosystem.
DeFi
DEFI$0.001797+5.08%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000073-1.35%
AaveToken
AAVE$352.69+16.09%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 09:42
Share
Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

PANews reported on August 23 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in BTC, HYPE, PUMP and YZY, and only holds a long position in ETH (25x), with a floating profit of US$3.12 million.
Bitcoin
BTC$116,092.39+2.47%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.25+6.78%
pump.fun
PUMP$0.003214+12.73%
Share
PANews2025/08/23 08:59
Share
The defunct NFT lending platform Parallel Finance charged users $500 in withdrawal fees for not withdrawing their funds in time.

The defunct NFT lending platform Parallel Finance charged users $500 in withdrawal fees for not withdrawing their funds in time.

PANews reported on August 23rd that the now-defunct NFT lending platform, Parallel Finance, was charging users a $500 fee to withdraw their assets from the platform, according to Protos. Although Parallel Finance discontinued support for its NFT lending product after a six-month notice period, over $800,000 worth of "blue-chip" NFTs remained held in its contracts. Due to a lack of front-end support for NFT lending, non-technical users were unable to manually withdraw their tokens, and the Parallel team charged a $500 fee to return these assets. oSnipe founder 0xQuit highlighted this dilemma on the X platform and published a step-by-step guide on how to manually extract assets using the Etherscan block explorer. 0xQuit discovered that a large number of high-value NFTs remain locked on the platform. These include 11 BAYCs, 39 MAYCs, and 2 Doodles. Based on current floor prices, these NFTs are worth over $800,000.
SIX
SIX$0.02232+3.76%
Bluefin
BLUE$0.07285+4.71%
NFT
NFT$0.0000004623-0.34%
Share
PANews2025/08/23 09:40
Share

Trending News

More

A panoramic interpretation of the current status of DeFi development: Aave and Lido become the highest TVL protocols, and Solana ranks second among the public chains

Huang Licheng has closed his long positions in PUMP and YZY, with a floating profit of $3.12 million on ETH long positions.

The defunct NFT lending platform Parallel Finance charged users $500 in withdrawal fees for not withdrawing their funds in time.

Bitcoiners’ skepticism over institutions isn't going away: Preston Pysh

Looking back at Trump’s first 100 days in office, crypto markets gain and lose