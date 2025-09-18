SBI Holdings introduces SBI Hyper Deposit with XRP gifts and rate cuts

Key Takeaways

SBI Holdings launched “SBI Hyper Deposit,” a new service that automates transfers between bank and securities accounts.

The Japanese financial services company is offering launch incentives including XRP gifts and reduced mortgage rates to customers who sign up for the automated transfer system.

The service is designed to streamline the movement of funds between different SBI financial products, allowing customers to manage their banking and investment accounts more efficiently through automated transfers.