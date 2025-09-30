The post Scorability wants to revolutionize college sports recruiting as NIL takes off appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coaches and staff use the Scorability recruiting dashboard to discover, evaluate, and engage with recruits Scoreability Sports tech platform Scorability has raised $40 million in fresh funding as the company looks to modernize college sports recruiting, the company announced on Tuesday. The funding round was led by Bluestone Equity Partners, with participation from sports merchandising giant Fanatics. Luther King Capital Management also joined the round, alongside returning investors Silverton Partners, Next Coast Ventures and Scorability’s co-founder Brian Cruver. The raise comes as the college sports landscape undergoes a seismic shift following a $2.28 billion NCAA antitrust settlement that paved the way for student-athletes to be compensated for their contributions. The startup has raised $51 million to date. Cruver started Scorability in 2023 with the goal of fixing the college sports recruiting process after experiencing what he calls “a broken system” with the recruitment of his son, now a quarterback at Florida Atlantic University. “Think of it as LinkedIn Premium for the sports recruiting world,” Cruver told CNBC. “We’re just trying to make the process easier, because as a parent, we went through a lot pain with shady products and services preying on the hopes and dreams of high school athletes.” Cruver isn’t just a football dad, he’s also the founder of two billon-dollar businesses: emergency communications provider AlertMedia and hospital disinfection technology company Xenex Healthcare. Scorability’s app is used at camps to capture visual evidence of verified measurables like height and wingspan. The Austin, Texas-based entrepreneur’s Scorability platform now boasts 1.2 million athletes and 3,000 college sports program users. It allows college coaches to view everything from school transcripts, stats and highlights of recruits all in one place. Campuses including the University of Miami, Texas Christian University, Florida Atlantic University and the University of Pennsylvania have all signed on to… The post Scorability wants to revolutionize college sports recruiting as NIL takes off appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coaches and staff use the Scorability recruiting dashboard to discover, evaluate, and engage with recruits Scoreability Sports tech platform Scorability has raised $40 million in fresh funding as the company looks to modernize college sports recruiting, the company announced on Tuesday. The funding round was led by Bluestone Equity Partners, with participation from sports merchandising giant Fanatics. Luther King Capital Management also joined the round, alongside returning investors Silverton Partners, Next Coast Ventures and Scorability’s co-founder Brian Cruver. The raise comes as the college sports landscape undergoes a seismic shift following a $2.28 billion NCAA antitrust settlement that paved the way for student-athletes to be compensated for their contributions. The startup has raised $51 million to date. Cruver started Scorability in 2023 with the goal of fixing the college sports recruiting process after experiencing what he calls “a broken system” with the recruitment of his son, now a quarterback at Florida Atlantic University. “Think of it as LinkedIn Premium for the sports recruiting world,” Cruver told CNBC. “We’re just trying to make the process easier, because as a parent, we went through a lot pain with shady products and services preying on the hopes and dreams of high school athletes.” Cruver isn’t just a football dad, he’s also the founder of two billon-dollar businesses: emergency communications provider AlertMedia and hospital disinfection technology company Xenex Healthcare. Scorability’s app is used at camps to capture visual evidence of verified measurables like height and wingspan. The Austin, Texas-based entrepreneur’s Scorability platform now boasts 1.2 million athletes and 3,000 college sports program users. It allows college coaches to view everything from school transcripts, stats and highlights of recruits all in one place. Campuses including the University of Miami, Texas Christian University, Florida Atlantic University and the University of Pennsylvania have all signed on to…