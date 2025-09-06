SEC and CFTC join forces to strengthen US crypto oversight

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) will hold a joint roundtable on Sept. 29 to advance regulatory coordination in the digital asset sector.

In a Sept. 5 joint statement, the agencies said fragmented oversight in the past had discouraged innovation and driven some crypto activity overseas. They stressed that harmonization is no longer optional, noting that a failure to coordinate has created uncertainty that hinders economic activity even when products are legally permissible.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins and CFTC Acting Chairman Caroline Pham emphasized that harmonization can lower barriers, improve efficiency, and reaffirm US leadership in financial markets.

According to the financial regulatory chiefs:

The event follows the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets recommendations, which urged regulators to create a fit-for-purpose framework that supports innovation while protecting investors.

Key priorities

The Sept. 29 roundtable will examine measures to align US markets with the global, always-on economy.

Among the priorities under consideration is the expansion of trading hours across select asset classes. The financial regulators said markets such as foreign exchange, gold, and crypto already operate continuously, and extending trading windows could improve liquidity while maintaining investor protections.

The agencies also plan to review frameworks for prediction markets and perpetual contracts. By clarifying rules for event-based contracts and onshoring compliant perpetual swaps, they aim to channel more trading activity back to US platforms.

Another proposal centers on portfolio margining. A coordinated framework could allow firms to recognize offsetting positions across asset classes and reduce capital inefficiencies.

The SEC and CFTC stressed that harmonized margin requirements would make net exposures easier for market participants while preserving risk safeguards.

The agencies further intend to explore exemptions that provide safe harbors for decentralized finance (DeFi) projects. These exemptions would create structured environments for peer-to-peer trading of spot, leveraged, or margined products without undermining investor protection standards.

Source: https://cryptoslate.com/sec-and-cftc-aim-to-harmonize-crypto-rules-boost-us-market-leadership/

