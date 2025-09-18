SEC Approves New Crypto ETF Rule, Paving Way for Faster Listings

By: CoinPedia
2025/09/18 13:39
Union
U$0.015018+4.32%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08615-0.09%
FUND
FUND$0.01806+3.20%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00586-0.50%
Crypto ETF Rule

The post SEC Approves New Crypto ETF Rule, Paving Way for Faster Listings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved generic listing standards for commodity-based exchange-traded products (ETPs), including those tied to cryptocurrencies.

Until now, every new crypto ETF required separate approval, a process that could drag on for 240 days or more. Under the new rules, if a fund meets certain requirements, exchanges such as the NYSE, Nasdaq, or Cboe can list it directly without waiting months.

This approval also cleared the way for the Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund to list.

Grayscale’s Role in Paving the Way

In an X thread, ETF analyst Nate Geraci called the decision a milestone for crypto, praising the SEC for moving quickly on what he dubbed the new “Crypto ETF Rule.”

Geraci credited Grayscale for its long legal battle with the SEC, saying it laid the groundwork for today’s approval. The new rule is built on the same principle that powered Grayscale’s lawsuit, whether an asset has futures contracts trading on regulated markets.

From Enforcement to Common Sense

For years, the cryptocurrency industry has criticized the SEC for what many have called “regulation by enforcement.” Innovators said the approach was overly restrictive and lacked practical reasoning.

According to Geraci, the new framework marks a shift toward balance:

What the New Standards Require

To qualify for listing under the new standards, a crypto asset must meet at least one of the following conditions:

  • Be traded on a market that is part of the Intermarket Surveillance Group
  • Have a futures contract listed for at least six months on a CFTC-regulated market
  • Be included in an ETF with at least 40% exposure already trading on a national exchange.
  • Also Read :
  •   Top Altcoins To Buy Before The ETF Season Kicks In
  •   ,

A Flood of New Crypto ETFs Coming?

Geraci believes the framework could unleash a wave of new ETF filings and launches. While not everyone may welcome this level of mainstream exposure, ETFs offer a simple way for both retail and institutional investors to access crypto.

ETFs are already booming, and active ETFs now make up 40% of all ETF inflows in 2025, with assets surpassing $1 trillion. This shows a strong investor preference for active strategies that can adjust to market volatility.

If more crypto ETFs launch, experts expect:

  • Bigger capital flows into altcoins
  • Improved liquidity
  • Increased volatility as markets adjust

A Major Win for Crypto

For now, the decision is being hailed as a regulatory breakthrough that could help push crypto further into the financial mainstream. The approval signals that crypto markets are entering a more mature and accessible phase a sharp contrast to the SEC’s stance just a few years ago.

Never Miss a Beat in the Crypto World!

Stay ahead with breaking news, expert analysis, and real-time updates on the latest trends in Bitcoin, altcoins, DeFi, NFTs, and more.

bell icon Subscribe to News
subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

subscribed iconpop-cancelpop-cancel

FAQs

Why is this a major shift for the SEC and crypto?

For years, the SEC used a “regulation by enforcement” approach, leading to many lawsuits. This new framework moves toward “regulation by common sense,” providing clear rules for innovators.

How will this new rule affect the crypto market?

This change could lead to a flood of new crypto ETF launches, which is expected to bring more capital into altcoins, improve liquidity, and potentially increase market volatility.

What are the requirements for a crypto ETF to be listed?

To qualify, a crypto asset must be traded on a market with an Intermarket Surveillance Group, have a CFTC-regulated futures contract, or be in a currently trading ETF.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Bad News for European Crypto Holders? EU Calls For Harsher Crypto Regulation Despite MiCA

Bad News for European Crypto Holders? EU Calls For Harsher Crypto Regulation Despite MiCA

EU regulators push stricter crypto rules beyond MiCA, seeking ESMA oversight, cybersecurity audits, and AMLR bans on privacy tokens. European regulators are now calling louder for stricter crypto rules.  France’s AMF, Austria’s FMA and Italy’s CONSOB are now arguing that the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (also known as MiCA framework) is not enough to manage […] The post Bad News for European Crypto Holders? EU Calls For Harsher Crypto Regulation Despite MiCA appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
EPNS
PUSH$0.03651+1.72%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01755+1.32%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001914+1.86%
Share
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 13:00
Share
Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

The global crypto market cap rose 2% to $4.2 trillion on Thursday, lifted by Bitcoin’s steady climb toward $118,000 after the Fed delivered its first interest rate cut of the year. Gains were measured, however, as investors weighed the central bank’s cautious tone on future policy moves. Bitcoin last traded 1% higher at $117,426. Ether rose 2.8% to $4,609. XRP also gained, rising 2.9% to $3.10. Fed Chair Jerome Powell described Wednesday’s quarter-point reduction as a risk-management step, stressing that policymakers were in no hurry to speed up the easing cycle. His comments dampened expectations of more aggressive cuts, limiting enthusiasm across risk assets. Traders Anticipated Fed Rate Trim, Leaving Little Room for Surprise Rally The Federal Open Market Committee voted 11-to-1 to lower the benchmark lending rate to a range of 4.00% to 4.25%. The sole dissent came from newly appointed governor Stephen Miran, who pushed for a half-point cut. Traders were largely prepared for the move. Futures markets tracked by the CME FedWatch tool had assigned a 96% probability to a 25 basis point cut, making the decision widely anticipated. That advance positioning meant much of the potential boost was already priced in, creating what analysts described as a “buy the rumour, sell the news” environment. Fed Rate Decision Creates Conditions for Crypto, But Traders Still Hold Back Andrew Forson, president of DeFi Technologies, said lower borrowing costs would eventually steer more money toward digital assets. “A lower cost of capital indicates more capital flows into the digital assets space because the risk hurdle rate for money is lower,” he noted. He added that staking products and blockchain projects could become attractive alternatives to traditional bonds, offering both yield and appreciation. Despite the cut, crypto markets remained calm. Open interest in Bitcoin futures held steady and no major liquidation cascades followed the Fed’s decision. Analysts pointed to Powell’s language and upcoming economic data as the key factors for traders before building larger positions. Powell’s Caution Tempers Immediate Impact of Fed Rate Move on Crypto Markets History also suggests crypto rallies after rate cuts often take time. When the Fed eased in Dec. 2024, Bitcoin briefly surged 5% cent before consolidating, with sustained gains arriving only weeks later. This time, market watchers are bracing for a similar pattern. Powell’s insistence on caution, combined with uncertainty around inflation and growth, has kept short-term volatility muted even as sentiment for risk assets improves. BitMine’s Tom Lee this week predicted that Bitcoin and Ether could deliver “monster gains” in the next three months if the Fed continues on an easing path. His view echoes broader expectations that liquidity-sensitive assets will outperform once the cycle gathers pace. For now, the crypto sector has digested the Fed’s move with restraint. Traders remain focused on signals from the central bank’s October meeting to determine whether Wednesday’s step marks the beginning of a broader policy shift or just a one-off adjustment
Capverse
CAP$0.16112+1.07%
Share
CryptoNews2025/09/18 13:14
Share
SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Paving Faster Path for Crypto ETPs

SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Paving Faster Path for Crypto ETPs

TLDR: SEC approves generic listing standards for commodity-based trust shares on Nasdaq, CBOE, and NYSE. New rules remove the need for separate filings, speeding up crypto ETP listings and reducing delays. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund and bitcoin options contracts cleared for listing under updated framework. Experts say more work remains before all crypto ETPs [...] The post SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Paving Faster Path for Crypto ETPs appeared first on Blockonomi.
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005102+1.47%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08626+0.02%
Capverse
CAP$0.16112+1.07%
Share
Blockonomi2025/09/18 13:37
Share

Trending News

More

Bad News for European Crypto Holders? EU Calls For Harsher Crypto Regulation Despite MiCA

Crypto Market Cap Edges Up 2% as Bitcoin Approaches $118K After Fed Rate Trim

SEC Greenlights Generic Listing Standards, Paving Faster Path for Crypto ETPs

Australian regulators ease regulations on stablecoin intermediaries

Ride the Bull: MoonBull’s $15K Presale Giveaway Lets You Cash in as Mog Coin and Peanut the Squirrel Soar