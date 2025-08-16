SEC Chairman Paul Atkins Says Project Crypto Will Provide ‘Clarity and Certainty’

By: Bitcoin.com News
2025/08/16 05:39
U
U$0.021+0.47%
FOX Token
FOX$0.0295-4.40%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.7-4.36%

The Trump nominee made the comments during a televised news interview early Friday morning on Fox Business.

Paul Atkins Once Again Pledges Clearer Crypto Guidelines From the SEC

Project Crypto, a bold new initiative currently being undertaken by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) will primarily focus on providing “clarity and certainty” to industry players. That’s what SEC Chairman Paul Atkins emphasized during a Fox Business television interview on Friday morning hosted by anchor Maria Bartiromo.

The initiative was officially launched last month after the Trump administration released the President’s Working Group on Digital Asset Markets recommendations, a 160-page roadmap for making America “the crypto capital of the world.”

Atkins once described the document as a call to arms of sorts, or more precisely “a commission-wide initiative to modernize the securities rules and regulations to enable America’s financial markets to move onchain.” And now, the Vanderbilt University School of Law graduate is doubling down on that characterization and emphasizing clarity and certainty as the ultimate outcomes of the project.

“For too long now, there was a lot of guesswork and there was, I would say, a hostile environment as far as people trying to innovate,” Atkins explained to Bartiromo. “We’re changing that. Our goal is to give clarity and certainty.”

Atkins also briefly touched on the need to allow public access to private equity. Last week, U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order that will allow 401(k) retirement plans to hold alternative assets such as private equity, real estate, and crypto.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

PANews reported on August 19th that Onchain Lens monitoring revealed that three newly created wallets had just received 52,475 ETH from BitGo, valued at approximately $220.44 million. Analysts believe these
Ethereum
ETH$4,167.34-4.24%
Share
PANews2025/08/19 23:59
Share
Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

Whales are buying Litecoin and Rollblock, but RBLK’s GambleFi model, $11.4M presale, and 30% APY staking make it one of 2025’s boldest crypto bets.
WHY
WHY$0.00000002828-8.80%
Share
Blockchainreporter2025/08/19 23:50
Share
The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase announces plans to list USELESS, a meme coin on the Solana network. The announcement spurred a 7% surge in USELESS Token, nearing a recent peak. Continue Reading:The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage The post The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01375-3.98%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.25865-8.41%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002049-3.57%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/20 00:12
Share

Trending News

More

Three new wallets related to BitMNR received approximately 52,500 ETH, worth approximately $220 million.

Whales Are Loading Up On Litecoin & Rollblock, But Let’s Understand Why!

The Rise of USELESS Token: A Comedic Meme Coin Takes Center Stage

Coinbase to List Useless Coin (USELESS)

SoFi Launches Low-Cost Global Remittances Using Bitcoin Lightning Network