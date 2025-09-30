SEC Clears DePIN Tokens Path as DoubleZero Token Wins No-Action Letter

ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Flip Fest
Highlights: SEC has cleared the way for DePIN tokens and has allowed DoubleZero to launch its token. Hester Peirce says DePIN tokens reward work and support innovation in blockchain. The market shows a small decline, but DePIN projects gain clear guidance for growth. The US Securities and Exchange Commission issued a no-action letter allowing DoubleZero to launch its 2Z token. Michael Seaman, chief counsel of the SEC Division of Corporation Finance, confirmed the agency will not pursue enforcement action. The letter clarified that the 2Z token does not qualify as a class of equity securities under US law. DoubleZero’s protocol enables blockchain networks to access underutilized private fiber links managed by participants. Network contributors receive 2Z tokens for their involvement, rewarding work rather than investment. Official statement on the SEC website today concludes that DePIN does not satisfy the Howey Test and therefore does not fall under the SEC as a security! Absolutely massive news!!!https://t.co/XtQGnMb9RU pic.twitter.com/O7rz1RzlbR — DePIN Connection (@DePINConnection) September 30, 2025 Mari Tomunen, DoubleZero’s general counsel, said the no-action letter demonstrates a clear path for launching a token. She emphasized that when a token’s value comes from participant contributions, the Howey Test does not apply. Tomunen added that this decision sets a precedent for infrastructure-focused token projects. The letter also reflects the SEC’s approach under the current administration to ease enforcement on certain blockchain innovations. Analysts believe that this may motivate other DePIN projects to consult before launching. The SEC stressed that the programmatic transfers described by DoubleZero do not need registration. The agency treated the token as a component of a functional incentive system as opposed to an investment offering. This difference provides enlightenment to teams that are building decentralized infrastructural networks. Observers remarked that regulatory transparency can expedite token launches and reduce legal risks to US-based projects. Hester Peirce Highlights DePIN Innovation and Tokenization Hester Peirce, SEC Commissioner, added that the ruling showed an attempt by the agency to promote innovation without overstepping its mandate. She clarified that DePIN tokens would serve as working incentives to compensate contributors as opposed to the promise of profit. Regulators, according to Peirce, must not consider the totality of economic activity as a securities issue. She stressed that this model will give developers the opportunity to develop infrastructure rather than be distracted by complicated financial regulations. Austin Federa, DoubleZero co-founder, welcomed the SEC’s guidance. He said the no-action letter proves that US innovators can collaborate with regulators and move quickly. Federa highlighted that such clarity motivates founders to pursue infrastructure-focused blockchain projects. Today is a monumental day for crypto in America. The @SECGov Division of Corporation Finance confirmed that the DoubleZero Networks’ native token (2Z) flows to contributors of the network are not subject to the registration requirements under the Securities Acts, and has issued… https://t.co/zefnuHDW2p — Austin Federa | (@Austin_Federa) September 29, 2025 Peirce further emphasized that DePIN tokens are a reward for the work done or service rendered. They are unlike securities since those who contribute to them are rewarded with tokens and not the profits of someone managing them. She observed that considering these tokens as securities would make it hard to build distributed infrastructure networks. SEC Clears DePIN Tokens and Market Reaction The market did not respond much in the short term following the announcement by the SEC. According to CoinGecko, the number of tokens associated with DePIN projects decreased by 2.5%. According to the analysts, such a decline is not a high-risk regulatory factor but was characterized by normal market changes. Some of the best DePIN tokens include Bittensor (TAO), RENDER, Filecoin (FIL), and The Graph (GRT), which might enjoy the clarity of the SEC in the long run. The guidance brings some certainty to developers and investors. Projects will now be able to plan the launch of tokens confidently since the SEC regards functional incentives and securities as different. Experts say that the attitude of the SEC is an indication of a desire to be involved in projects and provide regulatory clarity, but not to overreach in enforcement. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Highlights: SEC has cleared the way for DePIN tokens and has allowed DoubleZero to launch its token. Hester Peirce says DePIN tokens reward work and support innovation in blockchain. The market shows a small decline, but DePIN projects gain clear guidance for growth. The US Securities and Exchange Commission issued a no-action letter allowing DoubleZero to launch its 2Z token. Michael Seaman, chief counsel of the SEC Division of Corporation Finance, confirmed the agency will not pursue enforcement action. The letter clarified that the 2Z token does not qualify as a class of equity securities under US law. DoubleZero’s protocol enables blockchain networks to access underutilized private fiber links managed by participants. Network contributors receive 2Z tokens for their involvement, rewarding work rather than investment. Official statement on the SEC website today concludes that DePIN does not satisfy the Howey Test and therefore does not fall under the SEC as a security! Absolutely massive news!!!https://t.co/XtQGnMb9RU pic.twitter.com/O7rz1RzlbR — DePIN Connection (@DePINConnection) September 30, 2025 Mari Tomunen, DoubleZero’s general counsel, said the no-action letter demonstrates a clear path for launching a token. She emphasized that when a token’s value comes from participant contributions, the Howey Test does not apply. Tomunen added that this decision sets a precedent for infrastructure-focused token projects. The letter also reflects the SEC’s approach under the current administration to ease enforcement on certain blockchain innovations. Analysts believe that this may motivate other DePIN projects to consult before launching. The SEC stressed that the programmatic transfers described by DoubleZero do not need registration. The agency treated the token as a component of a functional incentive system as opposed to an investment offering. This difference provides enlightenment to teams that are building decentralized infrastructural networks. Observers remarked that regulatory transparency can expedite token launches and reduce legal risks to US-based projects. Hester Peirce Highlights DePIN Innovation and Tokenization Hester Peirce, SEC Commissioner, added that the ruling showed an attempt by the agency to promote innovation without overstepping its mandate. She clarified that DePIN tokens would serve as working incentives to compensate contributors as opposed to the promise of profit. Regulators, according to Peirce, must not consider the totality of economic activity as a securities issue. She stressed that this model will give developers the opportunity to develop infrastructure rather than be distracted by complicated financial regulations. Austin Federa, DoubleZero co-founder, welcomed the SEC’s guidance. He said the no-action letter proves that US innovators can collaborate with regulators and move quickly. Federa highlighted that such clarity motivates founders to pursue infrastructure-focused blockchain projects. Today is a monumental day for crypto in America. The @SECGov Division of Corporation Finance confirmed that the DoubleZero Networks’ native token (2Z) flows to contributors of the network are not subject to the registration requirements under the Securities Acts, and has issued… https://t.co/zefnuHDW2p — Austin Federa | (@Austin_Federa) September 29, 2025 Peirce further emphasized that DePIN tokens are a reward for the work done or service rendered. They are unlike securities since those who contribute to them are rewarded with tokens and not the profits of someone managing them. She observed that considering these tokens as securities would make it hard to build distributed infrastructure networks. SEC Clears DePIN Tokens and Market Reaction The market did not respond much in the short term following the announcement by the SEC. According to CoinGecko, the number of tokens associated with DePIN projects decreased by 2.5%. According to the analysts, such a decline is not a high-risk regulatory factor but was characterized by normal market changes. Some of the best DePIN tokens include Bittensor (TAO), RENDER, Filecoin (FIL), and The Graph (GRT), which might enjoy the clarity of the SEC in the long run. The guidance brings some certainty to developers and investors. Projects will now be able to plan the launch of tokens confidently since the SEC regards functional incentives and securities as different. Experts say that the attitude of the SEC is an indication of a desire to be involved in projects and provide regulatory clarity, but not to overreach in enforcement. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

SEC Clears DePIN Tokens Path as DoubleZero Token Wins No-Action Letter

By: Coinstats
2025/09/30 15:53
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,006265-0,17%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0,00496-9,22%
Everclear
CLEAR$0,01168+3,45%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0,00044--%
Notcoin
NOT$0,0006362-3,44%

Highlights:

  • SEC has cleared the way for DePIN tokens and has allowed DoubleZero to launch its token.
  • Hester Peirce says DePIN tokens reward work and support innovation in blockchain.
  • The market shows a small decline, but DePIN projects gain clear guidance for growth.

The US Securities and Exchange Commission issued a no-action letter allowing DoubleZero to launch its 2Z token. Michael Seaman, chief counsel of the SEC Division of Corporation Finance, confirmed the agency will not pursue enforcement action. The letter clarified that the 2Z token does not qualify as a class of equity securities under US law. DoubleZero’s protocol enables blockchain networks to access underutilized private fiber links managed by participants. Network contributors receive 2Z tokens for their involvement, rewarding work rather than investment.

Mari Tomunen, DoubleZero’s general counsel, said the no-action letter demonstrates a clear path for launching a token. She emphasized that when a token’s value comes from participant contributions, the Howey Test does not apply. Tomunen added that this decision sets a precedent for infrastructure-focused token projects. The letter also reflects the SEC’s approach under the current administration to ease enforcement on certain blockchain innovations. Analysts believe that this may motivate other DePIN projects to consult before launching.

The SEC stressed that the programmatic transfers described by DoubleZero do not need registration. The agency treated the token as a component of a functional incentive system as opposed to an investment offering. This difference provides enlightenment to teams that are building decentralized infrastructural networks. Observers remarked that regulatory transparency can expedite token launches and reduce legal risks to US-based projects.

Hester Peirce Highlights DePIN Innovation and Tokenization

Hester Peirce, SEC Commissioner, added that the ruling showed an attempt by the agency to promote innovation without overstepping its mandate. She clarified that DePIN tokens would serve as working incentives to compensate contributors as opposed to the promise of profit. Regulators, according to Peirce, must not consider the totality of economic activity as a securities issue. She stressed that this model will give developers the opportunity to develop infrastructure rather than be distracted by complicated financial regulations.

Austin Federa, DoubleZero co-founder, welcomed the SEC’s guidance. He said the no-action letter proves that US innovators can collaborate with regulators and move quickly. Federa highlighted that such clarity motivates founders to pursue infrastructure-focused blockchain projects.

Peirce further emphasized that DePIN tokens are a reward for the work done or service rendered. They are unlike securities since those who contribute to them are rewarded with tokens and not the profits of someone managing them. She observed that considering these tokens as securities would make it hard to build distributed infrastructure networks.

SEC Clears DePIN Tokens and Market Reaction

The market did not respond much in the short term following the announcement by the SEC. According to CoinGecko, the number of tokens associated with DePIN projects decreased by 2.5%. According to the analysts, such a decline is not a high-risk regulatory factor but was characterized by normal market changes. Some of the best DePIN tokens include Bittensor (TAO), RENDER, Filecoin (FIL), and The Graph (GRT), which might enjoy the clarity of the SEC in the long run.

The guidance brings some certainty to developers and investors. Projects will now be able to plan the launch of tokens confidently since the SEC regards functional incentives and securities as different. Experts say that the attitude of the SEC is an indication of a desire to be involved in projects and provide regulatory clarity, but not to overreach in enforcement.

eToro Platform

Best Crypto Exchange

  • Over 90 top cryptos to trade
  • Regulated by top-tier entities
  • User-friendly trading app
  • 30+ million users
9.9

5 Stars

Visit eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact service@support.mexc.com for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Ripple CEO says SWIFT’s rejection fueled company’s unstoppable global rise. XRP Army celebrates Garlinghouse’s bold remarks on Ripple’s transformation journey. From exclusion to dominance, Ripple reshapes finance with blockchain innovation. Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse has reignited discussions across the crypto community after revisiting the company’s early struggles with SWIFT. His remarks, made during a recent speech shared by Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) on X, sparked a wave of reactions from the XRP Army, who view Ripple’s journey as proof of long-term resilience and growing dominance in global finance. According to Garlinghouse, Ripple was once denied space at the prestigious Sibos conference in Toronto, an event hosted by SWIFT that brings together the world’s largest banks and financial institutions. Instead of stepping back, Ripple organized its own event nearby, transforming a warehouse into a stage that featured notable figures, including former U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Ben Bernanke. Garlinghouse revealed that SWIFT’s refusal became the very spark that pushed Ripple to establish its independent identity. “We couldn’t get a booth at Sibos, so we created our own event down the street,” he said, adding, “SWIFT created more of a monster by pushing us out.” His statement quickly drew attention from XRP supporters who praised Ripple’s determination and evolution from a dismissed startup into a global player. Also Read: Franklin Templeton Launches Hong Kong’s First Tokenized Money-Market Fund Under New Fintech Strategy Incredible speech @BGarlinghouse It’s true, @Ripple has cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks. Ripple is on its way to becoming a bank of its own, with $XRP at its core, one that will eventually replace central banks. pic.twitter.com/8RM4JOtz6O — Black Swan Capitalist (@VersanAljarrah) November 6, 2025 Ripple’s Rise and the XRP Community’s Response Over the years, Ripple’s influence within the financial sector has expanded significantly. Once seen as an outsider, the company now collaborates with prime brokers, ETF issuers, investment banks, and major financial institutions. Brad Garlinghouse emphasized that the same industry that once kept Ripple at arm’s length now works alongside it to advance digital finance and blockchain integration. Crypto and blockchain technologies, which were once considered “fringe,” have become central to modern financial systems. Garlinghouse noted that they now form part of society’s financial infrastructure, supporting greater inclusion and cross-border efficiency. In the X post, Black Swan Capitalist described Ripple as having “cornered the market with the full backing of regulators, financial institutions, and private banks.” The post also suggested that Ripple is on its path to becoming a bank of its own, with XRP at its core—fueling speculation among supporters that it could eventually rival traditional central banks. Garlinghouse’s remarks not only revisited Ripple’s early challenges but also symbolized its transformation into a driving force in global finance. The XRP community celebrated his comments as a testament to how rejection can turn into momentum, and how innovation, once sidelined, can reshape the future of the financial world. Also Read: VeChain (VET) Flashes Rare Buy Signals as Analysts Predict Major Price Reversal The post Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts appeared first on 36Crypto.
XRP
XRP$2,2586-0,19%
ARMY
ARMY$0,01097+8,82%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0,008018-0,92%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 20:59
Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

The penalty relates to Coinbase Europe breaching its anti-money laundering and counter terrorist financing transaction monitoring obligations between 2021 and 2025.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,07786-17,37%
Share
Coinstats2025/11/06 21:10
Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

Coinbase Payments has joined the Open Intents Framework as a core contributor, working alongside Ethereum Foundation and other major players. The initiative aims to simplify complex multi-chain interactions through automated solver technology. The post Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Core DAO
CORE$0,1945-1,56%
Multichain
MULTI$0,04397-2,11%
Major
MAJOR$0,09602+0,82%
Share
Coinspeaker2025/09/18 02:43

Trending News

More

Ripple CEO: “SWIFT Created a Monster by Pushing Us Out” – XRP Army Reacts

Central Bank of Ireland Fines Coinbase $24.6M for Anti-Money Laundering Failures

Coinbase Joins Ethereum Foundation to Back Open Intents Framework

A UN agency will launch a blockchain education and consulting project for governments worldwide.

YZi Labs announces investment in digital heritage platform Funes

Quick Reads

More

What Are Tokenized Stocks? How They Work, Top Tokenized Stock Projects, and How to Trade Them on MEXC

What Is the x402 Protocol? How It Works, Top Ecosystem Projects, and How to Trade x402 Tokens on MEXC

What Is BinanceLife (币安人生)? Origins, Mechanism, Price Outlook, and How to Trade It on MEXC

How to Beat Inflation in 2025: Why More Users Are Choosing MEXC to Earn with USDT & USDC

Top 5 Crypto Exchange Tokens in 2025: BNB, OKB, BGB, MX, and GT — A Complete Comparison and Outlook

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$102 203,84
$102 203,84$102 203,84

-1,46%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3 337,22
$3 337,22$3 337,22

-1,80%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2,2568
$2,2568$2,2568

-0,86%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$157,42
$157,42$157,42

-1,93%

mc_price_img_alt

Aster

ASTER

$1,0354
$1,0354$1,0354

-4,58%