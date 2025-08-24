SEC’s Long-Running Lawsuit Against Ripple Officially Over As Court Grants Joint Motion To Dismiss Appeals ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 04:57
U
U$0.016-19.55%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.9-0.50%
XRP
XRP$3.0457-0.95%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01417-2.81%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.022352+3.58%

Advertisement

&nbsp

&nbsp

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s 2020 lawsuit against Ripple Labs has entered its final stage after the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit approved a joint stipulation dismissing the parties’ respective appeals.

The order ends appellate proceedings, which had been halted earlier this year as Ripple and the SEC ironed out settlement terms after pro-crypto Donald Trump retook office as U.S. president and installed new leadership at the agency. With the SEC’s appeal now officially thrown out, the XRP case moves into final enforcement proceedings at the district court level.

According to the joint stipulation of dismissal, each party agreed to bear its own costs and fees.

The parties agreed to drop their respective appeals in June, Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse announced at the time, leaving District Judge Analisa Torres’ penalties in place. These penalties were tied to her finding that Ripple had broken federal securities laws in selling XRP to institutional investors, and included $125 million in fines and a permanent injunction against further violations of the law.

Both Ripple and the SEC attempted to negotiate these penalties down, but Judge Torres denied several attempts over procedural concerns.

Advertisement

&nbsp

The price of XRP reclaimed the $3 mark following the settlement news. The industry’s third most valuable token was trading hands at $3.03 as of publication time, according to CoinGecko data.

This week has also been exceptional for the XRP Ledger ecosystem, particularly for the US dollar-backed Ripple USD stablecoin (RLUSD). As ZyCrypto reported earlier, Ripple signed a new memorandum of understanding (MOU) with SBI subsidiary SBI VC Trade, outlining a plan to launch RLUSD in Japan by Q1 2026.

Meanwhile, SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has indicated that the end of the nearly five-year legal brawl will enable the Commission to dedicate more time to developing clear regulatory frameworks.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/secs-long-running-lawsuit-against-ripple-officially-over-as-court-grants-joint-motion-to-dismiss-appeals/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Wall Street’s Bitcoin proxy eyes $14b quarter, without selling a thing

Wall Street’s Bitcoin proxy eyes $14b quarter, without selling a thing

Michael Saylor’s once-unexciting software firm is now on track for a $14 billion windfall, not from enterprise sales, but from Bitcoin’s resurgence. As Wall Street debates whether his model is genius or gibberish, one thing is clear: The rules of…
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02008-6.08%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002005+0.45%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00698-9.81%
Share
Crypto.news2025/07/01 22:40
Share
Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

Ten games launched their latest events including beta versions, new game modes and airdrops.
SQUID MEME
GAME$26.8477+10.23%
MAY
MAY$0.04859+0.33%
Beta Token
BETA$0.0001743+11.30%
Share
PANews2025/05/02 16:30
Share
How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

From Pudgy toys to the chain empire, the Fat Penguin ecosystem is rising.
FAT NIGGA SEASON
FAT$0.002469-9.39%
Share
PANews2025/05/03 11:42
Share

Trending News

More

Wall Street’s Bitcoin proxy eyes $14b quarter, without selling a thing

Ten Web3 games worth watching in May

How did "Penguin Chain" Abstract achieve over 1.3 million users and over 50 million transaction volume in just three months?

BlackRock ETH $254M move and the Pepeto versus Little Pepe choice for the best crypto token

Solana presents a new way to play MEV, with atomic arbitrage accounting for half of the transactions. Is it a hidden vault or a new sickle?