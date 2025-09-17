Security company: Suspicious transactions were discovered on BSC for an uncontracted entity, resulting in a loss of approximately $150,000

PANews reported on September 17th that BlockSec Phalcon alerted its system to detect a series of suspicious transactions targeting an unverified contract (0x93fD192e1CD288F1f5eE0A019429B015016061F9) on Bitcoin Cash (BSC) a few hours ago, resulting in a loss of approximately $150,000. The issue stemmed from the contract's referral reward design: the reward calculation relied on the manipulable spot price of the BURN/BUSD trading pair.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contactfor removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.