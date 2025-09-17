Security company: Suspicious transactions were discovered on BSC for an uncontracted entity, resulting in a loss of approximately $150,000

By: PANews
2025/09/17 13:52
RealLink
REAL$0.0643+1.61%
FORM
FORM$1.9349-10.06%

PANews reported on September 17th that BlockSec Phalcon alerted its system to detect a series of suspicious transactions targeting an unverified contract (0x93fD192e1CD288F1f5eE0A019429B015016061F9) on Bitcoin Cash (BSC) a few hours ago, resulting in a loss of approximately $150,000. The issue stemmed from the contract's referral reward design: the reward calculation relied on the manipulable spot price of the BURN/BUSD trading pair.

Attack details:

  • When a user stakes or locks BURN tokens through a referral, the contract issues referral rewards in the form of BUSD to the user. These rewards are calculated based on the amount of BURN staked/locked and the real-time spot price of BURN/BUSD.
  • The attacker exploited this vulnerability to manipulate the price of BURN through flash loans. They then repeatedly created new contracts to bypass two key restrictions: the "one referral per address" rule and the maximum investment limit, allowing them to accumulate artificially inflated BUSD rewards.
  • The attacker then sold the remaining borrowed BURN tokens and repurchased BUSD, causing the price of BURN to drop. Finally, they used their previously accumulated BUSD to purchase BURN at this low price, intending to profit from the transaction.
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

Based on the latest research report jointly released by Dune and Slice Analytics, this article conducts an in-depth analysis of the development status, market performance and on-chain data of multiple core DePIN projects on Solana.
Core DAO
CORE$0.4483+1.17%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02061+0.78%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 15:10
Share
The dollar weakened, equities dipped, and gold hit record highs

The dollar weakened, equities dipped, and gold hit record highs

The dollar weakened, equities fell, and gold set new records on Wednesday as investors waited for a Fed rate cut later in the day. A day earlier, the euro’s rise showed the change in sentiment. It touched a four-year high versus the dollar as traders bet on Fed easing. Oil held firm after Ukrainian drone […]
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00195246+0.20%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010164-6.46%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/17 14:10
Share
Avalanche, Sui, and Bonk ETFs Test SEC as Issuers Push Into Riskier Territory

Avalanche, Sui, and Bonk ETFs Test SEC as Issuers Push Into Riskier Territory

Basis trading products may face "more scrutiny" while AVAX ETF gets the highest approval odds, analysts told Decrypt.
SUI
SUI$3.5937+0.94%
Bonk
BONK$0.00002367+1.54%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08625-3.02%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/17 13:37
Share

Trending News

More

Solana DePIN Report: From "mining" to "mapping", how can ordinary people make money without doing anything?

The dollar weakened, equities dipped, and gold hit record highs

Avalanche, Sui, and Bonk ETFs Test SEC as Issuers Push Into Riskier Territory

What Is Lyno AI? Best New Presale to Buy as AI-Driven Token Jumps in Popularity

Payment giant PayPal released a major late-night update: integrating crypto transfers into daily communication channels