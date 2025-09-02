Selling situation of WLFI TOP10 individual holders: 80% have chosen partial/full profit taking

PANews reported on September 2nd that on-chain analyst @ai_9684xtpa compiled the selling situation of the top 10 individual holders of WLFI:
- 80% of holders have chosen to partially/fully take profits, and only the top 2&5 have not yet transferred or sold any tokens.
- The TOP1 holder, moonmanifest.eth, chose to retain most of the tokens. The book profit of its 1 billion tokens has retreated significantly with the decline of WLFI, but it is still worth US$230 million based on the current price of US$0.2318.
- The TOP6 holder convexcuck.eth sold $3.8 million worth of WLFI to 36 buyers through Whales Market, and is suspected to be the main force of WLFI over-the-counter transactions on the platform.
