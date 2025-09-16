SGB Teams With Matrixport to Give Institutions 24/7 Fiat and Crypto Custody Access

TLDR :

SGB and Matrixport integrate banking and custody tech to allow instant, regulated fiat and crypto access for institutions.

The partnership brings real-time payments through SGB Net and faster fund deployment for global institutional clients.

Institutional users can now manage both cash and crypto in one platform with compliance and security controls in place.

Cactus Custody infrastructure enables clients to standardize fund flows and reduce settlement times across multiple jurisdictions.

Institutional finance is moving faster. Singapore Gulf Bank (SGB) and Matrixport’s Cactus Custody have joined forces to push it forward. The two firms are blending traditional banking with crypto custody to give institutions always-on access to their money.

The new setup is designed for faster transactions, safer operations, and compliance that satisfies regulators. It means clients no longer need to juggle multiple platforms to handle fiat and crypto together.

SGB and Matrixport Partnership Brings 24/7 Fiat and Crypto Custody

Singapore Gulf Bank shared the news in a post, confirming its collaboration with Matrixport’s Cactus Custody. The move gives institutional clients a way to hold and move fiat funds under a licensed, regulated setup at any time. Combined with Cactus Custody’s platform, users can manage both cash and digital assets in one secure environment.

The bank’s licensed infrastructure is a core part of the solution. It allows regulated settlement of funds while keeping operations compliant with banking rules. With this connection, clients can deploy liquidity more quickly and cut settlement delays.

Cactus Custody plays a central role by bringing its digital asset infrastructure into the mix. It offers compliance controls and technology to keep transactions secure and auditable. The integration also expands the reach of SGB Net, the bank’s real-time payment network.

Institutional players benefit by having standardized fund flows and faster execution. This helps them move capital across borders without waiting for traditional banking windows. It also reduces friction for companies working with multiple jurisdictions.

Building a Single Platform for Institutions

SGB’s Chief Development Officer Jireh Chua said the bank is expanding its open-API infrastructure to serve global institutional clients. This means firms can connect directly and automate fiat fund movements securely and instantly.

Cactus Custody General Manager Wendy Jiang said the partnership strengthens custody channels for institutions and improves operational efficiency. The combined service lets clients coordinate between fiat and digital assets with more confidence.

This is part of a broader initiative to develop future-ready infrastructure for the finance sector. By keeping compliance and security at the core, both firms aim to provide institutions with a trusted framework for operation.

The partnership also positions SGB to attract more institutional users looking for regulated fiat rails connected with crypto solutions. The availability of 24/7 custody could appeal to funds and trading desks seeking continuous access to capital.

