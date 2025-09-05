Sharp increase in Russian oil shipments to China and India – Commerzbank

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/05 21:51
Russia continues to find sufficient buyers for its oil despite increasing pressure from the US, as shown by data on seaborne oil exports published by Bloomberg, Commerzbank’s commodity analyst Carsten Fritsch notes.

Oil exports from Baltic ports also rise

“These rose by almost 30% to 3.5 million barrels per day in the last reporting week. The less volatile 4-week average rose to 3.15 million barrels per day. Shipments to China and India in particular increased significantly. Exports to China reached their highest level since the end of January at 1.6 million barrels per day.”

“Oil deliveries to India compensated for the previous week’s decline with an increase to 1.34 million barrels per day. Apparently, the price discount for Russian oil is too tempting for buyers in China and India. In addition, the loss of refinery capacity as a result of Ukrainian drone attacks means that more crude oil is available for export in Russia.”

“The damage to pipelines and export ports was apparently less severe than feared. Oil exports from Baltic ports also rose, even though one port was the target of a drone attack and a pipeline to the port was also damaged.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/sharp-increase-in-russian-oil-shipments-to-china-and-india-commerzbank-202509051141

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
